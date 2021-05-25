Juneteenth Jubilee, Black Father's Day Brunch, film & ice cream for Culpeper Freedom Week

Juneteenth-inspired, Black-focused community events June 17-20, all of them free, will celebrate Freedom Week in Culpeper with outreach, food, fun, education and the arts.
Community organizers Brianna Reaves, a rising senior at University of Mary Washington, and business owner Brandon Miles are collaborating on the 2nd Annual celebration "to take the necessary time" to remember African-American ancestors who were the last to be freed June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas.
The town and county of Culpeper last year made Juneteenth an official holiday.
This year, the acknowledgement will span four days - on purpose, Reaves said.
"Celebrating Juneteenth for one day just didn’t feel like enough. By making it Freedom Week, it further personalizes June 19, 1865," she said in a message to the Star-Exponent. "I think about what the week prior to the 19th must’ve been like for them, and how the celebration of freedom didn’t just last a day—it probably lasted days if not weeks on end."
Hosting a week of events in Culpeper recognizes that freedom isn’t enough for a day, Reaves added.
"Freedom should last for weeks, months, years, and from one generation’s life to the next. So this year, we go from a day to a week, with hopes that we will celebrate freedom for the rest of Black people’s lives," she said.
Freedom Weeks starts 3 to 5 p.m. on June 17 with free ice cream for “Black the Block” at Frosty’s on Main, next to the pocket park at 128 N. Main downtown. It is the only black owned ice cream shop in Culpeper, according to event publicity.
At 5 p.m. on June 18, “For the People” will feature Black movies “that celebrate our existence and constant fight for freedom.” The film selection and venue is to be determined.
A Juneteenth Jubilee will be held 1 to 7 p.m. on June 19 in Yowell Meadow Park.
“In honor of our constant fight for freedom, justice and excellence in our community, we will host Black-owned businesses and food trucks, moon bounces, field games, flag football tournament and a kickball game while feeding the community, good music and the spirit of liberation,” according to event publicity.
Concluding Freedom Week in Culpeper will be a Black Father’s Day Brunch at 1 p.m. on June 20 at The Refinery on West Culpeper Syreet. RSVP required at eventbrite.com/e/black-fathers-brunch-tickets-156141911661
“If you know a Black Father in the area, tell him that Sunday is all about HIM!” according to event publicity. “We invite all Black Fathers and their children (middle school and up) to attend our Black Fathers Brunch in order of the intersection of Father’s Day and Juneteenth.”
Want to support Freedom Week in Culpeper? Message Reaves on Facebook to donate cash, support, or the use of tents (10) and tables (5) as well as chips, juices, water, coolers and cornhole boards, and to coordinate drop-offs. Donate by cashapp at $FreeShmoney1 or $Btrizzyx, designate donations are for Freedom week or Juneteenth.