Jury convicts Philadelphia trio in 2019 killings of Spotsylvania family

A jury early Saturday convicted three Philadelphia men of 18 charges each for their roles in the 2019 slayings of a Spotsylvania County couple and her 14-year-old son.

Montel J. Wilson, 29, Hugh Cameron Green, 33, and Jamal K. Bailey, 33, were all found guilty of offenses that include three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree felony murder, three counts of abduction, robbery, conspiracy and multiple counts of child abuse or neglect.

The charges stem from the May 26, 2019, deaths of Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and Kyrrus Ozuna, 14, who were discovered in their home at 8312 Arlene Acres Drive with their throats slit and their arms and legs bound.

A toddler and an infant had been left alone in the home for about three days, according to the prosecution evidence.

The jury announced its decision about 1 a.m. at the end of a trial that began Monday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. The courtroom was full throughout the trial, with the crowd including Ozuna’s family from Utah and the defendants’ supporters from the Philadelphia area.

Wilson, Green and Bailey will be facing multiple life sentences when they are sentenced April 19.

Prosecutors spent most of the week going through mountains of cellphone data, bank records, pictures and videos that they said connected five defendants to the crimes. Two other defendants, including key prosecution witness James C. Myers, had previously pleaded guilty to charges. They said the motive was to rob Coleman, a drug dealer, of money and cocaine that Wilson knew he had.

The evidence showed that the group, known as the “Get Money Brothers,” left Spotsylvania with more than $100,000 in cash and multiple kilograms of cocaine.

Defense attorneys countered that Wilson routinely obtained cocaine from Coleman and came to Spotsylvania solely for that purpose in May 2019. They insisted that the defendants harmed no one and that the slayings must have been done by members of a drug cartel or local drug dealers Coleman had ripped off.

Myers and Wilson were the key witnesses in the trial. Myers described how Wilson planned the robbery and said Green killed Coleman and Rachel Ozuna at Wilson’s demand. He said Green refused to kill the teenager, so Bailey stepped in and did it.

Phone records and other evidence supported Myers’ story, but defense attorneys attacked his credibility and said he lied in exchange for leniency. His plea agreement in Spotsylvania calls for him to serve at least 25 years in prison.

Wilson testified that he ran a lucrative drug trade in Philadelphia and that cocaine he got from Coleman played a key role in his business. He said he was on good terms with Coleman, who he described as his uncle, and said he had no motive to end their business arrangement.

Wilson and Green are brothers, and Bailey is their cousin. Another brother of Wilson’s, 30-year-old Durward Allen, pleaded guilty to robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony and is also awaiting sentencing.

Myers was a good friend of Wilson’s prior to his decision to testify against him.