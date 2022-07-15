Jury deliberating murder case of Gordonsville woman, downgraded to second-degree

ORANGE—A jury of six men and six women is deliberating evidence in the murder trial of Brianna Knicely.

The 28-year-old Gordonsville woman faces a potential conviction for second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter in the June 16, 2021, shooting death of James Manning, 36, at his Barboursville home.

Other charges the jury will consider include using a firearm to commit a felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

An alternate jury member, a male, was randomly dismissed just prior to deliberation, which started around 3:40 p.m. Friday, forming the required 12-member jury.

Knicely was originally charged with first-degree murder. She has pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defense in the slaying of her babysitter’s husband.

Knicely, in a variety of stories she told on the witness stand and in a video confession to police the morning after the slaying, said Manning attacked her and tried to sexually assault her when she went to his house to retrieve some of her children’s clothes. The childcare relationship with his wife had been terminated some two weeks earlier.

Knicely had been told never to return to the house.

No medical, physical or forensic evidence of the alleged attack by James Manning on Knicely was presented in court.

Orange County Circuit Court Judge David Franzén downgraded the charge against her to second-degree murder Friday afternoon after conclusion of the four-day jury trial.

Evidence presented by the commonwealth did not meet the standard for premeditation, as required for the first-degree charge, Franzén ruled Friday. It did meet the standard for second-degree of malice, he said. A voluntary manslaughter conviction by the jury would mean it found she killed Manning, but without malice.

According to evidence, Knicely drove to the Manning home with a gun in her purse. The commonwealth argued in closing that she went there to confront Jessica Manning, who was not there, about a Department of Social Services complaint that been filed about neglect of her children.

There was no sign of a struggle in the kitchen where James Manning was shot three times, except for his blood, Hasting said.

Stay with starexponent.com for more on this breaking news story.