Jury seated, testimony starts in Orange's Brianna Knicely murder trial

ORANGE—A jury of eight men and six women, was seated Tuesday in the first-degree murder trial of a Gordonsville woman.

Brianna Cole Knicely, 27, is also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building in the June 16, 2021, death of James Manning, 36, at his home on Hamm Farm Road in Barboursville.

She was arrested the next morning during a traffic stop in Culpeper County.

Knicely was a former childcare client of Manning’s wife, Jessica, who had watched the defendant’s two young children at home for nearly three years. At one time, the women were friends.

Louisa County lawyer Richard Harry, Knicely’s court-appointed counsel, is arguing that his client acted in self-defense.

Orange County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Crystal Hasting and Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Katie Fitzgerald are prosecuting the case, which is anticipated to conclude Friday.

James Manning, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, was working that day to fix the motor on his boat so he could take his wife and three kids to the lake, Hasting said in opening statements Tuesday. His family had gone swimming at his mother-in-law’s house and he was supposed to join them when he was finished, the prosecutor said.

“He didn’t get a chance to swim because within minutes, (Knicely) had ended his life,” Hasting said. “The defendant entered his world and shattered it.”

Shot several times, Manning collapsed and died alone at the bottom of the basement steps, the prosecutor said.

Knicely has pleaded not guilty in the case.

She admitted to authorities she killed Manning, according to court testimony.

Her lawyer will attempt to prove it was self-defense, that Manning attacked her when she came to the house to retrieve some of her children’s clothing.

Two weeks prior to James Manning’s death, Knicely was told to leave their house and never come back, Hasting said.

“She had no reason to be there,” the prosecutor said.

Two weeks earlier, Jessica Manning had terminated their childcare relationship after a dispute at the residence with Knicely, according to testimony.

“June 1, she showed up at my house accusing me of telling her mom things about her kids … she raised her fists to me,” Jessica Manning said on the stand Tuesday.

Knicely was late on her childcare payments, Manning’s widow said, and the Department Social Services had recently called her to inquire about Knicely’s children.

When Harry objected to mention of the reported DSS investigation involving Knicely’s children, Orange Circuit Court Judge David Franzen had the jury leave the courtroom.

In a recent pre-trial hearing, Franzen approved a defense motion to exclude references at trial to prior DSS involvement with the defendant.

Jessica Manning recalled a text exchange she had with her husband June 1 after the argument with Knicely.

“He thought they may try to retaliate,” she said in court.

Harry, in his opening statement, said it’s not an open-shut case, questioning why tape footage was missing during the time of the alleged murder from a Ring camera at the front door at the Manning house.

“It would remove all doubt about what happened,” the defense attorney said.

In interviews with Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives the day of her arrest, Knicely claimed James Manning “grabbed me, so I shot him,” according to testimony.

She has also claimed Manning pulled her hair and that he sexually assaulted her, according to court testimony. A former nurse with no prior criminal history, Knicely has also claimed to have been sexually assaulted while in jail.

“What was the intent?” Harry said of what Knicely was asked by investigators in taped interviews.

“To get the hell up out there. You ain’t killing me,” the attorney said of his client’s response.

The defense argued Tuesday that James Manning had an established record of violence against women. Harry entered evidence of a past DUI charge and a criminal complaint regarding a domestic incident involving Jessica Manning from more than 10 years ago.

Harry argued James Manning suffered from PTSD due to his military service. He said his client was protecting herself the day she shot James Manning.

Jessica Manning said her husband of 10 years was a great husband and a hard worker who spent every spare minute with his kids. Manning worked as a United Parcel Service driver.

Jessica Manning testified that she never suffered violence at his hands.

She recalled arriving home with their kids on the night of his death after swimming at her mom’s with the kids. The family had planned to leave town for a family funeral in Arizona, so Jessica Manning had given their house key to her mother.

The front door was locked and James Manning was not answering his phone, his widow testified. Jessica Manning looked inside the front door into the kitchen and saw blood on the floor.

She noticed four pieces of mail on her front lawn addressed to Knicely, and the father of her children.

“It seemed out of place because I hadn’t seen or heard from her in two weeks,” Jessica Manning testified.

She found a shell casing on the front porch, and called 911, after calling Knicely’s mother, Jessica Atkins. The emergency call was played in court Tuesday.

“He’s not answering the phone and he won’t answer the door—please send somebody,” Jessica Manning can be heard saying.

The 911 operator asked her if she knew of anyone who might someone tried to harm her husband and she replied Brianna Knicely and her partner’s name, mentioning the ongoing DSS investigation.

The commonwealth called six other witnesses Tuesday, including two female neighbors who testified they heard “pops” or shots fired about 4:30 p.m. on the day of Manning’s death.

“I heard gunshots and almost immediately saw a small black vehicle going down the road very fast,” Jacqueline Hurlbert testified.

Landlord Jeff Buck and Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Wes Sheler found Manning in the basement after entering through the back door. The shooting victim was face down in a pool of blood, his body slightly warm. He had no pulse, Sheler said.

The trial resumes Wednesday morning.