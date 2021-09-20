'Just another day on the job' - Culpeper officers get Valor Award for saving man atop tower

Both officers, Crisis Intervention-certified and part of the department’s Peer Support Team, realized the man was armed with a knife in one hand and an aluminum pipe in the other hand. They began a more effective dialogue with him, were able to de-escalate the situation and convinced the man to drop both weapons.

However, at this point the mam was standing on a narrow railing at the dangerous height. The officers were able to talk him down off the railing. Cooper and Jenkins climbed down with him to a lower, safer platform where he was placed in protective custody.

The man and the two officers then descended down from the tower with safety gear provided by the Division 2 Heavy Tactical Rescue Unit. The man was eventually taken to a mental health facility for treatment.

“Lt. Jenkins and Master Police Officer Cooper climbed to 250 feet without safety equipment in order to save a person who was armed with two weapons and was determined to harm himself,” said Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins in a statement.

“They prioritized risking their safety to save a life. I consider us extremely fortunate to have them as members of our agency, even if they’ll tell you that this was just another day on the job.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.