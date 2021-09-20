'Just another day on the job' - Culpeper officers get Valor Award for saving man atop tower

It happened on a Sunday afternoon when most people were perhaps just getting home from church, at home enjoying a meal with family or taking a nap. The call came into dispatch a man had climbed a cell tower in downtown Culpeper and was threatening to jump.
The man survived thanks to local law enforcement.
For their quick thinking, calm under pressure and bravery in dire circumstances, Culpeper Police Lt. Brittany Jenkins and Master Police Officer Al Cooper were recently recognized with an Award for Valor.
The highest honor bestowed by the Virginia Association and Foundation of Chiefs of Police, the awards were presented last month to the local officers as well as 27 others from a total of 11 agencies. The Award for Valor recognizes a law enforcement officer who, in the line of duty, performs an act of extraordinary heroism while engaged with an adversary at imminent personal risk, according to a Culpeper PD release.
That imminent risk occurred May 2 after Culpeper County 911 Center received multiple calls about a male subject climbing a cell tower and yelling suicidal statements. Officers quickly responded to the area and set up a safety perimeter.
Shortly after their arrival, the man reached the top platform, accessible only by ladder, of a 250-fee-tall tower on East Piedmont Street. Without hesitation and without any safety gear or harnessing, Jenkins and Cooper began their climb up to the highest platform.
Both officers, Crisis Intervention-certified and part of the department’s Peer Support Team, realized the man was armed with a knife in one hand and an aluminum pipe in the other hand. They began a more effective dialogue with him, were able to de-escalate the situation and convinced the man to drop both weapons.
However, at this point the mam was standing on a narrow railing at the dangerous height. The officers were able to talk him down off the railing. Cooper and Jenkins climbed down with him to a lower, safer platform where he was placed in protective custody.
The man and the two officers then descended down from the tower with safety gear provided by the Division 2 Heavy Tactical Rescue Unit. The man was eventually taken to a mental health facility for treatment.
“Lt. Jenkins and Master Police Officer Cooper climbed to 250 feet without safety equipment in order to save a person who was armed with two weapons and was determined to harm himself,” said Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins in a statement.
“They prioritized risking their safety to save a life. I consider us extremely fortunate to have them as members of our agency, even if they’ll tell you that this was just another day on the job.”
