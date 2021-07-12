'Just Orange' hosts Freitas, Hyde for 'Community Conversations'

Just Orange, the 1-year-old social justice and civic awareness group, hosted a local candidate forum and meet and greet at Taylor Park in Orange last Wednesday.
The bipartisan event, “Community Conversations: The Locals” was an opportunity for citizens to meet three Orange County District 3 supervisors’ contenders and the two candidates running for the Virginia House of Delegates in the 30th District.
The candidates for supervisor in attendance were: Donald Brooks, chairman of the county planning commission and former captain with the county sheriff’s office, Ellen Pitera, an art teacher at Orange Elementary School and co-owner of Rounton Farm with her husband, and Unionville dairy farmer Keith Marshall, interim supervisor for District 3.
Incumbent Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper) was at the event along with Democratic opponent in the November election, Annette Hyde.
Freitas has been involved in Virginia politics since 2010 when he became chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee and has been a member of the House of Delegates since 2016. He ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate and for the 7th District Congressional seat in 2020.
Hyde’s background is in community volunteering and activism. She currently serves on the Virginia Career Works—Piedmont Workforce Development Board and has been working as a yoga teacher for 20 years.
Emcees were Jenna Faulconer and Grace Taylor, Just Orange youth ambassadors. Snacks and plenty of water were on hand. Despite the sweltering heat, around 60 people stopped by to watch the candidates pitch their visions.
Freitas, on technical education and government’s role in society stated:
“There’s a couple of things. For the last six years, I’ve been really focused on career technical education. I want to see more apprenticeship programs. That’s really important going forward, because depending on what sort of occupational track you are going to be on, that’s going to help us decide and help you decide what are the best educational opportunities. The other thing is, we need to put a lot more control back in the hands of parents and teachers. Richmond is controlling way too much with respect to education… I want to do a lot more to empower parents and teachers. And I want a much more diverse offering when it comes to the educational courses that we offer. It shouldn’t just be here’s the plan to get you to college, it should be the here’s the plan to empower you to do what you want to do.”
“Then we get into political issues like critical race theory. This is in part a huge issue, because the government’s controlling the process. If this was parents making decisions with respect to their kid’s individual education, if this was teachers being able to have more control over their classrooms, we wouldn’t be fighting about this. But because it’s being mandated from on high, we are having a fight about it.”
“I think there’s a lot of things that are obviously important to the community. I’m very serious about this idea that government has a certain role to play and it’s supposed to stay within those boundaries… So, we need to once again respect individual rights, freedom of speech, our second amendment rights; all of those are really critical and we need to stay within our proper boundaries and make sure that we’re protecting them.”
Hyde, on education and broadband availability:
“What I’m really passionate about is our children. Our children are our most precious resource and public education gives them the opportunity to, to fulfill their dreams. Of course, parents have the option to homeschool, or send their children to private school. But public school gives every kid a level playing field. It doesn’t matter your zip code, the color of your skin, if you have a disability. I mean, it just puts everyone on an equal footing.”
“There are counties in Virginia that aren’t able to do what Orange did. There are many counties in southwest and Southside that may not have a local provider that they can partner with to apply for Virginia technology initiative plans. What I would like to see is or what I would sponsor is a bill that if these, these counties don’t have a local private partner, I would like for them to be able to form their own regional broadband authorities so they can so they can apply for grants.”