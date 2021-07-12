'Just Orange' hosts Freitas, Hyde for 'Community Conversations'

“There’s a couple of things. For the last six years, I’ve been really focused on career technical education. I want to see more apprenticeship programs. That’s really important going forward, because depending on what sort of occupational track you are going to be on, that’s going to help us decide and help you decide what are the best educational opportunities. The other thing is, we need to put a lot more control back in the hands of parents and teachers. Richmond is controlling way too much with respect to education… I want to do a lot more to empower parents and teachers. And I want a much more diverse offering when it comes to the educational courses that we offer. It shouldn’t just be here’s the plan to get you to college, it should be the here’s the plan to empower you to do what you want to do.”