K9 Annie, Deputy West rescue suicidal man in Culpeper woods

A local deputy and his faithful K9 recently endured extreme conditions to rescue a man in mental distress.

Around 6:25 p.m. this past Sunday, an adult male told his family he wanted to kill himself. The man slit his wrists with a kitchen knife and fled on foot from his residence near Route 229, according to a release from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Matt West and K9 Annie, a bloodhound, arrived on scene 45 minutes later. West collected the man’s pillow as a scent article. K9 Annie scented off of the pillow case at about 7:20 p.m. and began a track leading away from the house.

Annie tracked through two farm fields and into the woods. She worked through thick briars and over multiple downed trees.

After about quarter-mile, the K9 located the man in distress on the floor of the woods at about 7:31 p.m. It was 33 degrees with lows that night in the 20s. Assisting deputies tended to the man’s injuries and brought him to the hospital.

Sheriff Scott Jenkins commended the police dog team.

“Great work from the Deputy West and Annie. Culpeper Sheriff’s Office K9 units spend many hours training for these lifesaving situations. We thank them for their dedication,” he said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the Virginia Police Canine Association recently recognized West and Annie with top honors for working the 2021 Bloodhound Case of the Year, involving a hit and run. The pair were also recognized for helping assist another suicidal person in Fredericksburg.