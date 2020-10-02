K9 Juno, almost put down in a shelter, joins Culpeper PD as agency's 1st rescue dog

Culpeper Police K9 Jackson recently retired to a loving home and now K9 Juno is stepping into his paws to fight crime alongside his old human partner.

A 2-year-old Belgium Malinois, Juno, the local agency's first certified rescue dog, was almost put down in a shelter. But now, due to his talent for sniffing out illegal narcotics, he will be partnered with Master Culpeper Police Officer David Cole. He is a senior master handler previously paired with Jackson, now his pet.

The new pair is certified as a narcotic detection team by the American Society of Canine Trainers and will be assigned to the Patrol Division, according to a recent release from the Culpeper PD.

Audrey Estep of North Mountain Kennels donated K-9 Juno to the Culpeper Police Department. His journey to Culpeper began in Maryland, as a pet surrendered to an animal shelter, the release stated.

Due to prior training as a personal protection canine, the shelter could not allow a family to adopt Juno and he was scheduled to be euthanized. However, during what would have been Juno’s last week, the shelter allowed a state trooper to adopt Juno to be trained as a working dog.

