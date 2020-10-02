K9 Juno, almost put down in a shelter, joins Culpeper PD as agency's 1st rescue dog

Culpeper Police K9 Jackson recently retired to a loving home and now K9 Juno is stepping into his paws to fight crime alongside his old human partner.
A 2-year-old Belgium Malinois, Juno, the local agency's first certified rescue dog, was almost put down in a shelter. But now, due to his talent for sniffing out illegal narcotics, he will be partnered with Master Culpeper Police Officer David Cole. He is a senior master handler previously paired with Jackson, now his pet.
The new pair is certified as a narcotic detection team by the American Society of Canine Trainers and will be assigned to the Patrol Division, according to a recent release from the Culpeper PD.
Audrey Estep of North Mountain Kennels donated K-9 Juno to the Culpeper Police Department. His journey to Culpeper began in Maryland, as a pet surrendered to an animal shelter, the release stated.
Due to prior training as a personal protection canine, the shelter could not allow a family to adopt Juno and he was scheduled to be euthanized. However, during what would have been Juno’s last week, the shelter allowed a state trooper to adopt Juno to be trained as a working dog.
After confirming Juno’s aptitude for narcotic work, the trooper passed Juno to North Mountain Kennels for refinement and placement with an agency.
Estep heard that Cole was looking for a new canine after Jackson’s retirement so she offered to give Juno to the PD. After meeting Juno, the department was more than pleased to accept him.
Cole and Juno quickly bonded as partners.
“Canines are indispensable to police work and in keeping our community safe. We have high expectations for K-9 Juno and K-9 MPO David Cole,” Culpeper Police Department Chief Chris Jenkins said, “and every confidence in them. We appreciate Ms. Estep’s donation of K-9 Juno.”
Dr. Chris Aycock, President and CEO of the international American Society of Canine Trainers, said he expected the crime fighting duo to be as active and successful as any K9 team around.
When off-duty, Juno is kenneled at Cole’s home next to Jackson, much to the pleasure of both dogs.
