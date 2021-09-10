 Skip to main content
Kaine on 9/11: 'I think about that sacrifice every day'
Kaine on 9/11: 'I think about that sacrifice every day'

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Senate Armed Services committees, released a statement Friday in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, calling it a somber and emotional occasion, particularly in Virginia.

"Our Commonwealth suffered directly that day and thousands of Virginians have served and sacrificed in the 20 years of war since then. In my work as a member of the Armed Services Committee, I think about that sacrifice every day," Kaine said in the statement.

"It’s why I am so committed to ensuring that our troops have the resources to defend our nation and that our veterans and military families have the support and benefits we promised them.

"And, most particularly, it is why I have been steadfast in opposing wars initiated without full congressional debate and approval. The consequences are so great that the initiation and maintenance of war must be done with great care and close congressional oversight.

"If the last 20 years have taught us anything, it should be that," the U.S. Senator and former vice presidential candidate said in the statement.

Kaine has recently visited Virginia sites used for relocation of Afghan partners to the U.S. and will attend 9/11 commemoration events in Arlington, the site of the attack on the Pentagon, on Friday and Saturday.

