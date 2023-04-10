U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, on Friday joined U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), and 19 congressional colleagues in sending a letter calling on the Chief Justice of the United States to launch an ethics investigation into Justice Clarence Thomas’ "extensive billionaire-funded luxury travel and other outstanding allegations of misconduct," according to a release from Kaine’s office.

The letter responded to a ProPublica report last week that Justice Thomas and his wife accepted extravagant vacations worth as much as $500,000 from Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow.

“We write to request an investigation into these and other outstanding allegations of unethical, and potentially unlawful, conduct at the Supreme Court,” according to the letter.

“To date, the Court has barely acknowledged, much less investigated, these allegations. Amidst all of this—perhaps due in part to the Court’s inaction—the American people’s trust in the Supreme Court has plummeted to an all-time low. We believe that it is your duty as Chief Justice ‘to safeguard public faith in the judiciary,’ and that fulfilling that duty requires swift, thorough, independent and transparent investigation into these allegations.”

The letter also called on the U.S. Supreme Court to align with the rest of government in adopting a proper code of ethics, enforced by independent investigation and reporting.