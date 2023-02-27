A legislative effort continues to completely eliminate the disparity in federal sentencing for crack and cocaine criminal offenses.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, last week joined Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Representatives Kelly Armstrong (R-ND-At-Large) and Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY-8) in reintroducing, “Eliminating a Quantifiably Unjust Application of the Law (EQUAL) Act.

The measure would apply retroactively to those already convicted or sentenced. There are harsher statutory criminal penalties for crack cocaine than powder cocaine despite there being no pharmacological difference and no scientific evidence that crack cocaine is more addictive or dangerous than powder cocaine, according to a release from Kaine’s office. This bill seeks to make equal the penalties for powder cocaine and crack.

“It’s important that we address the substance use epidemic in our communities and penalize drug use, but we should do so in a manner proportionate to the offense,” said Kaine. “There is no scientific basis for different criminal sentences for crack cocaine versus powder cocaine, and the EQUAL Act is a commonsense reform to our criminal justice system that would eliminate this unfair disparity.”

The sentencing disparity has been in place since 1986 when Congress passed legislation mandating harsher minimum sentences for individuals convicted of crack cocaine possession or distribution versus powder cocaine.

Someone convicted of distributing 5 grams of crack cocaine served the same 5-year mandatory minimum prison sentence as someone convicted of distributing 500 grams of powder cocaine, according to the release.

This 100:1 sentencing disparity has disproportionately impacted people of color and helped fuel mass incarceration, Kaine’s office said.

According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, in Fiscal Year 2021, 77.6% of crack cocaine trafficking offenders were Black, whereas most powder cocaine trafficking offenders were white or Hispanic.

The 2010 Fair Sentencing Act reduced some disparity in cocaine sentencing from 100:1 to 18:1. The EQUAL Act would completely eliminate the disparity