A decades’ old effort to form a commission to study the impacts of slavery and continued discrimination against African-Americans was introduced again in Congress late last month, with support from U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia.

Kaine joined Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, and other colleagues in re-introducing the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act. The legislation seeks to establish a study group to consider proposals for reparations for descendants of slavery.

“African American communities in Virginia and across the country continue to face the deep and lasting effects of centuries of slavery,” said Kaine in a statement on Jan. 24.

“This bill is critical as we look for ways to dismantle the systemic racism that is the tragic legacy of slavery. Understanding and seriously considering proposals for reparations will move us closer to our North Star of equality.”

The measure would examine slavery and discrimination in the colonies and the U.S. from 1619 to present and recommend appropriate remedies.

“Our nation must reckon with its dark past of slavery and its continued oppression of African Americans, fueled by white supremacy and racism,” said Booker in a statement.

“Many of our bedrock domestic policies that have ushered millions of Americans into the middle class have systematically excluded Black individuals. I urge my colleagues to support this bill that will address the institutional racism that has suppressed African Americans prosperity throughout our history and bring our country one step closer to our founding principles of liberty and justice for all.”

The proposed Commission would examine the role of federal and state governments in supporting the institution of slavery; forms of discrimination in the public and private sectors against freed slaves and their descendants, and lingering negative effects of slavery on living African Americans and society, according to a release from Kaine’s office.

The Commission would recommend appropriate remedies based on findings and submit a report to Congress no later than one year after its first meeting

Companion legislation was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX-18).

H.R.40 was first introduced in 1989 by former Rep. John Conyers, D-MI, and has been introduced in every Congress since, according to the Network Lobby for Catholic School Justice.

“NETWORK, and our multi-faith coalition partners, strongly support the passage of H.R.40, however, given the reality of the divided Congress, we also call on President Biden to establish a commission on reparations via Executive Order,” according to a release from the Washington, D.C. lobbying group.