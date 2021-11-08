Kaine visits Fredericksburg to tout Build Back Better impact on child care, workforce training

About 30 percent of the children in the city of Fredericksburg have no preschool experience before entering kindergarten because their families can’t afford it.

By the time they get to kindergarten, those children are already behind their peers and that deficit is difficult and costly to make up.

“This has been a concern of ours for many years,” Fredericksburg City Public Schools Superintendent Marci Catlett told U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine Monday during the senator’s visit to the city school division’s preschool programs.

If Congress passes the Build Back Better Act, which Kaine said Monday he expects will happen in early December, all children in Virginia will have access to free, quality preschool.

As a member of the Senate budget and health, education, labor and pensions committees, the Virginia Democrat has worked on crafting the Build Back Better Act, which would make investments in child care, early childhood education and workforce development.

Kaine visited Germanna Community College to discuss how the Build Back Better Act will fund more workforce training.

“I’m really excited about this,” he said. “These are the two pieces that I have worked on the most.”