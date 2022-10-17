Kaine, Warner applaud expansion of H-2B visas for VA seafood processors

The Dept. of Homeland Security and Dept. of Labor announced last week an additional 64,716 H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas would be made available for U.S. employers for Fiscal Year 2023, Virginia U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner said in statements supporting the action.

“Seafood processors are an integral part of economies up and down our coast,” Kaine said. “We must ensure that these businesses—as well as Virginia’s other seasonal industries—can hire the staff they need to thrive.

“We need to modernize the H-2B visa program to help those businesses, protect U.S. and immigrant workers, and safeguard our food supply chain from disruptions.”

Even during times of high unemployment, seafood processors in rural and remote coastal regions in Virginia have struggled to find domestic workers, according to Kaine’s release.

The Virginia Democrat alongside Warner and Maryland Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen in March urged the Biden administration to make available the maximum number of congressionally-authorized H-2B visas.

Earlier this month, Warner said in a statement, he talked with Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas and learned additional H-2B visas would be made available.

“I told him how critical the H-2B program is for Virginia’s seafood businesses. Without access to H-2B workers, many of Virginia’s seafood businesses would simply have to close up shop,” Warner said in a statement.

The Democrat said he looked forward to working with colleagues to reform the H-2B visa program to ensure seafood processors have the labor certainty for their businesses to grow and thrive.

The H-2B Temporary Non-Agricultural Visa Program allows U.S. employers to hire seasonal, non-immigrant workers during peak seasons to supplement the existing American workforce.

In order to be eligible for the program, employers are required to declare there are not enough U.S. workers available to do the temporary work, as is the case with the seafood industry. It relies on H-2B workers for tough jobs such as shucking oysters and processing crabs, according to Warner’s release.