Kaine, Warner applaud legislation to expand care for toxic-exposed veterans

Virginia Democratic U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine on Thursday applauded Senate passage of the bipartisan Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022.

The legislation will expand health care and resources for toxic-exposed veterans under the Dept. of Veterans Affairs and authorize a new community-based outpatient clinic in Hampton Roads, according to a release from the senators.

“Our nation’s veterans have sacrificed so much while serving in the Armed Forces, and we owe it to them to ensure they have access to the benefits they’ve earned,” said Kaine and Warner. “We’re glad the Senate passed this bipartisan legislation to expand health care for millions of veterans across generations of service, who were exposed to toxins and burn pits. We’re also thrilled this bill will authorize and provide funding for another outpatient clinic in Hampton Roads, helping reduce wait times and increase access to timely care for the region’s growing military community.”

The bill is named in honor of Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson, who died in 2020 from toxic exposure as a result of his military service in Kosovo and Iraq with the Ohio National Guard.

The PACT Act will:

• Expand VA health care to more than 3.5 million toxic-exposed post-9/11 combat veterans;

• Create a framework for the establishment of future presumptions of service connection related to toxic exposure;

• Add 23 burn pit and toxic exposure-related conditions to VA’s list of service presumptions, including hypertension;

• Expand presumptions related to Agent Orange exposure and include Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Guam, American Samoa, and Johnston Atoll as locations for Agent Orange exposure;

• Strengthen federal research on toxic exposure;

• Improve VA’s resources and training for toxic-exposed veterans; and

• Set VA and veterans up for success by investing in VA claims processing, VA’s workforce, and VA health care facilities.

• Authorize 31 major medical facility leases and allocates $5.5 billion to fund those facilities – including a new outpatient clinic in Hampton Roads.

The bill heads to the House of Representatives for a vote. The House already passed similar legislation led by Representative Mark Takano in March 2022, according to the release.