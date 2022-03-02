Kaine & Warner: let Ukrainian nationals stay in the U.S.

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine have joined Senators Dick Durbin, Bob Menendez, and Rob Portman, and 37 other senators, in sending a bipartisan letter to President Biden urging the Administration to grant Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians in the United States following the Russian military invasion of their country.

According to the State Dept., 29,510 nonimmigrant visas were issued to Ukrainian nationals in Fiscal Year 2020, according to a congressional office release.

“In light of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, we respectfully request that your Administration promptly take all necessary steps to ensure that Ukrainian nationals present in the United States are not forced to return to Ukraine, including the designation of Ukraine for Temporary Protected Status,” the senators wrote.

The senators continued, “Granting TPS to the limited population of Ukrainians who are currently in the U.S. on a temporary basis will create a minimal disruption for our country, but forcing these individuals to return to a war zone would be unacceptable.

"Forcing Ukrainian nationals to return to Ukraine in the midst of a war would be inconsistent with America’s values and our national security interests. As a nation, we must do our part to protect the safety of Ukrainians in the United States by designating Ukraine for TPS.”

Established by the U.S. Congress through the Immigration Act of 1990, TPS is a temporary, renewable program that provides relief from deportation and access to a work permit for foreign nationals from certain countries who are unable to return safely to their home country due to natural disasters, armed conflicts, or other extraordinary conditions.