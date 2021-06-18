KALENGA: A father asks Jesus to strengthen his faith

In the Bible’s book of Mark 9:14-29, you will find a great story about a father who learned to stretch his faith for the sake of his son.

The father cried out to Jesus, saying: “I believe; but help my unbelief.”

This is an interesting statement. Here we have a person who believes, but is now crying to Jesus for help because he has two issues in his heart that are fighting against each other. It is very possible to have faith in God, and unbelief at the same time.

If we continue to look at this story, we see Jesus, fresh from the Mount of Transfiguration, as he comes upon a large crowd involved in some kind of argument with the scribes. Very quickly the father comes from the crowd and explains what has been going on.

“Rabbi,” he says, “I brought you my son; he has a spirit that makes him unable to speak; and whenever it seizes him, it dashes him down, and he foams and grinds his teeth and becomes rigid; and I asked your disciples to cast it out but they could not do so.”

As you can see, the father is very passionate and is willing to do a great deal for his son. It seems to me that the father came to Jesus as a last resort, hoping to find help for his son.