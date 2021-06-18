KALENGA: A father asks Jesus to strengthen his faith

In the Bible’s book of Mark 9:14-29, you will find a great story about a father who learned to stretch his faith for the sake of his son.
The father cried out to Jesus, saying: “I believe; but help my unbelief.”
This is an interesting statement. Here we have a person who believes, but is now crying to Jesus for help because he has two issues in his heart that are fighting against each other. It is very possible to have faith in God, and unbelief at the same time.
If we continue to look at this story, we see Jesus, fresh from the Mount of Transfiguration, as he comes upon a large crowd involved in some kind of argument with the scribes. Very quickly the father comes from the crowd and explains what has been going on.
“Rabbi,” he says, “I brought you my son; he has a spirit that makes him unable to speak; and whenever it seizes him, it dashes him down, and he foams and grinds his teeth and becomes rigid; and I asked your disciples to cast it out but they could not do so.”
As you can see, the father is very passionate and is willing to do a great deal for his son. It seems to me that the father came to Jesus as a last resort, hoping to find help for his son.
There must have been a lot of pain in this family’s life. Here was a boy who had a disease that sounds very much like epilepsy, and who had no doubt been the subject of much concern and, possibly, fear in that Galilean town. It must have been a difficult life for a family with a child who had health issues. Not only were there the sufferings of the illness, but also the moral and social stigma involved in having a disease that stumps the doctors. You have a child that everybody in your town thinks is controlled by an evil spirit.
The father describes his son’s issues as foaming at the mouth and rolling on the ground. Let’s face it, it could not have been easy for this child to make friends or have play dates. I’m sure parents may have been warding off their own children for fear that this condition might be something contagious.
The father was at the end of his rope. He asks Jesus, saying: “If you are able to do anything to help us, have pity on us and do what you can.”
Jesus’ reply to the father was very direct: “If you believe, all things are possible for the one who believes.”
The father’s reply to Jesus is a very honest affirmation of faith: “I believe; but help my unbelief.”
Over the years, I have seen many examples of inspiring faith, such as faith in the face of divorce, faith in the face of serious illness, faith in the face of death, and faith in terrible loss and changed circumstance. While I have come to appreciate the faith that I have seen in many lives, I also know that everybody who believes also struggles with unbelief.
Knowing that God exists is one thing, but knowing that God can do something in your life is another thing. You can overcome unbelief by inviting faith in your heart.
Paul said: “Faith comes from hearing and hearing the Word of God.” No matter what your desperate situation may be, God will give you rest. God wants to help your faith before He helps you with your situation.