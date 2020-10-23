KALENGA: Be not weary in well doing

That means it’s not going to always be easy if it requires perseverance. There are times where you will not feel like doing it, but you still have to do it. There are times where you feel like giving up, but you still have to press on. There are times when you ask yourself is it all worth it, but you just need to remind yourself that there is a joyful harvest on the other side.

The Bible also tells us that the spirit may be willing but the flesh is weak. In light of our weaknesses as sinful people, our passions and best intentions can sometimes take a different path.

Just looking at our own community there are people working very hard in the areas of domestic violence, drug epidemic, racial discrimination, moral and spiritual crisis, among other things. It is very clear that there are so many needs all around us, so many people are pressing for your time, energy, and finances, and very often there is much ingratitude among those we try to help.

This makes us feel unappreciated and we can easily become exhausted and disheartened.