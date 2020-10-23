KALENGA: Be not weary in well doing

In the field of ministry or service sometimes one will feel like giving up. There have been many times in my own ministry life experiences when I have felt that way. And I asked myself: Is it worth it?
I’ve met a number of people doing great work for our community who have been dedicated to championing the cause. Sometimes they find themselves fatigued, burned out and ready to give up. It is sometimes very difficult to go through the process when you believe in something and you don’t see results as quickly as you would like. It can be discouraging at times.
It is not just the waiting for the final outcome that makes us weary, it is also the weight and responsibilities that we carry while we are ministering and serving that can make us overwhelmed.
That’s why the apostle Paul was encouraging the church in Galicia as he said in Galatians 5:9, “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”
The apostle Paul was one who knew and understood the weight and weariness of the spiritual battle and the mission that God gave him.
Not only was Paul providing warning to the church in Galatia, he was also speaking to the church at large. Paul’s caution to the church was not to allow sin and the works of the flesh to dominate us, and to be aware of the deceitfulness of this world. There is a reward when we persevere in doing good, Paul says.
That means it’s not going to always be easy if it requires perseverance. There are times where you will not feel like doing it, but you still have to do it. There are times where you feel like giving up, but you still have to press on. There are times when you ask yourself is it all worth it, but you just need to remind yourself that there is a joyful harvest on the other side.
Support Local Journalism
The Bible also tells us that the spirit may be willing but the flesh is weak. In light of our weaknesses as sinful people, our passions and best intentions can sometimes take a different path.
Just looking at our own community there are people working very hard in the areas of domestic violence, drug epidemic, racial discrimination, moral and spiritual crisis, among other things. It is very clear that there are so many needs all around us, so many people are pressing for your time, energy, and finances, and very often there is much ingratitude among those we try to help.
This makes us feel unappreciated and we can easily become exhausted and disheartened.
To grow weary in doing good is something that we all have to face at some point in our lives. For some of us it will be multiple times throughout the course of our lives. Because doing good for others when you feel unappreciated, when it’s not noticed, when the results are not coming fast enough, can be rather difficult.
That’s why Paul was exhorting the church at large to not focus on the good that you are doing but to focus on the promised reward that is yet to come. The apostle Paul said those who persevere in doing good will reap the reward in the end.
In order for us to persevere in doing good we will need the Holy Spirit in us. Without the Holy Spirit our effort in doing good can end up in major disappointment. When the Holy Spirit begins to produce love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self control—doing good joyfully will be the default result.
Before you decide to give up, remember that it is a privilege to serve God. Remember that there is a reward. Remember that he will never leave you nor forsake you. Remember that you are doing it for his glory.
God bless.
Erick Kalenga is pastor at
His Village Church in Culpeper.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!