KALENGA: Being grateful puts life in better perspective

We often miss how much we have to be thankful for.
As a Christian, I thank God for sending Jesus to die on the cross me and for the Holy Spirit impacting my life and working in me. I am grateful for family, friends, having a roof over our heads, food to eat, shoes and clothes to wear, a sound mind and body, and the list goes on.
It is very easy to become comfortable with people or things we are gifted with and we take God’s blessings in our life for granted.
It’s amazing how easy it is to quickly or automatically “thank God” when you have escaped some tragedy, or death itself. But what about the things that happen every day?
What about being thankful that you drove to work with no accidents? Or that you were able to put one foot in front of the other today? Not all people can.
If it weren’t for God, you wouldn’t feel the warm rays of the sun; you wouldn’t have that comfortable bed to sleep in each night, or your wonderful spouse who takes care of the things you can’t—constantly. Without God you wouldn’t even be able to breathe. Think about that!
As a people, we have developed a sense of entitlement. You hear it in our conversations, in our commercials, and sadly now, in our kids: “I deserve to be, to have, to do…. It’s my right to be, to have, to do….” It’s almost like we deserve what we have, as some would say “I worked hard for what I have.”
I respect that, but I believe that God is the one who gave you strength, wisdom, intellect, abilities, a sound mind and more. As Paul said in Colossians 1:16:” Everything was made by Him and for Him.”
So who do we think we are, not being thankful for everything we have? As I think about it, this simply means that all that I have and all that I am belong to Him in the first place. He’s just allowing you and I to be a steward over it for a while.
He owns your bank accounts and all your investments; God owns your house and your car. He also owns your clothes, your jewelry, and the list goes on and on.
He is also the real Creator of that great business idea you just thought of this morning. He gave you the brains you have, remember? He fashioned your body together “fearfully and wonderfully” (Psalm 139:14).
Now that’s something to be thankful for. Let us be thankful in all kinds of situations—whether traumatic, joyful or sad.
The Word of God says: “In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:18). When was the last time you simply told God, “Thank You for just being you”?
Many would say, “I don’t have anything to thank God for. I have lost everything and feel defeated.” Let me encourage you by saying God is your victory through Christ. As you thank God for who He is you begin to see victory through Jesus Christ.
We see this so clearly in His word that says, “But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ!” (1 Corinthians 15:57). We give thanks to God, and then victory follows!
If your spouse needs to be born again, begin giving thanks to God for it now and victory will follow. If you’re in need of a healing in your body, give thanks now for your healing has come. If there is a bill that needs to be paid, give God thanks that He has paid it in full now in Jesus’ name.
And don’t stop giving thanks. Keep giving thanks until your victory has manifested. When God hears you thanking Him over and over, His promise to you and me is victory. “But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Corinthians 15:17)
Let’s stop complaining and learn to give thanks in the midst of our need and welcome in the victory.
Erick Kalenga is pastor at His Village Church in Culpeper.