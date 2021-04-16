KALENGA: Being grateful puts life in better perspective

I respect that, but I believe that God is the one who gave you strength, wisdom, intellect, abilities, a sound mind and more. As Paul said in Colossians 1:16:” Everything was made by Him and for Him.”

So who do we think we are, not being thankful for everything we have? As I think about it, this simply means that all that I have and all that I am belong to Him in the first place. He’s just allowing you and I to be a steward over it for a while.

He owns your bank accounts and all your investments; God owns your house and your car. He also owns your clothes, your jewelry, and the list goes on and on.

He is also the real Creator of that great business idea you just thought of this morning. He gave you the brains you have, remember? He fashioned your body together “fearfully and wonderfully” (Psalm 139:14).

Now that’s something to be thankful for. Let us be thankful in all kinds of situations—whether traumatic, joyful or sad.

The Word of God says: “In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:18). When was the last time you simply told God, “Thank You for just being you”?