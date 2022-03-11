KALENGA: Being right vs. doing right

Nobody wants to be wrong.

I’m sure it has happened to you: You are in a tense team meeting trying to defend your position on a big project, and start to feel yourself losing ground. Your voice gets louder. You talk over one another. If the other person pushes back, you go into overdrive to convince others you are right. It starts to feel like an out-of-body experience—and in many ways it is. It is almost like your brain has been hijacked.

By default, we react in one of four ways: fight (keep arguing the point), flight (revert to, and hide behind, group consensus), freeze (disengage from the argument by shutting up), or appease (make nice with your adversary by simply agreeing with him). All can be harmful if they prevent the honest and productive sharing of information and opinion. So the question is, do we need to be right—or should we do what is right?

To get to that, we need to first determine what is right from wrong. If we want to truly be right then we must do what is right. Sometimes that may mean backing off, but it always means that we are prepared to acknowledge and confess when we are wrong.

However, in order to do right we need to know what is in fact the right thing to do. It all boils down to our values and where we get our moral and ethical standards from. Are they relative or are they absolute?

If they are relative, then what drives the comparison? If they are absolute, then where do we get the truth about right and wrong? This is an issue we are all confronted with on a daily basis—making the right choices in all that we say and do. That is the moral and ethical fiber of our being that differentiates us from other created beings.

For me, the truth of what is right or wrong, is in our blood, so to speak. The apostle Paul struggled with it as well. In his letter to the Romans in the very first chapter, verses 20-22 he says, “For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse, because, although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were thankful, but became futile in their thoughts….. Professing to be wise, they became fools.”

In chapter 2 verse 15 he continues to say that the “law” is written on our hearts, and our conscience bears witness, either accusing or excusing each one. So we are born with the knowledge of what is innately right or wrong.

But in a fallen world, we soon learn to make the wrong choices, ignoring what our conscience tells us, inclined to justify all that we say and do, to prove that we are right. The root of this behavior and instinct, I believe, lies in our pride. It is our pride that leads us to “not lose an argument” or “have the last word,” even though we may know in our hearts we may be wrong or that it may be better to back off.

It is humility that prompts us to do what is right. Christ, being God Himself, Who could prove everybody wrong, chose to silently bear to be wrongfully accused, beaten and crucified, because that was the right thing for Him to do—to obey His Father. All of us need such humility as we go about our daily lives, so we may do what is the right rather than fight to be right. God bless.

Erick Kalenga is pastor of His Village Church in Culpeper.