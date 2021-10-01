KALENGA: Communication is key between parent, child

In his book “How to live with your parents without losing your mind,” author Ken Davis shares an experience that puts a good perspective on the importance of good communication.

In 1985, flying in a cold gray cloud at seven thousand feet, the author said he knew he was in trouble. An inch of deadly ice protruded from the leading edge of the airplane’s wings. Icing like that had killed many pilots in the past, but he thought he could deal with it and began to climb. Suddenly he smelled smoke and the situation became critical, for there’s nothing more dangerous for a pilot than an in-flight fire.

Wasting no time, he radioed for help and received an immediate response. The controllers on the ground knew his situation was grave. Because of the fire, he had to shut off the electrical instruments he desperately needed. His only hope of survival was his communication with the controller. In order to give him proper radar coverage, the controller asked him to change to a different radio frequency so he would be talking to people who could guide him all the way down to the runway.

Ken quickly tuned in but met dead silence. For five minutes (it seemed like five years, he said), he called for help. Without communication, he was facing certain death. He didn’t have the instrumentation needed to land in this weather.