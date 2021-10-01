KALENGA: Communication is key between parent, child

In his book “How to live with your parents without losing your mind,” author Ken Davis shares an experience that puts a good perspective on the importance of good communication.
In 1985, flying in a cold gray cloud at seven thousand feet, the author said he knew he was in trouble. An inch of deadly ice protruded from the leading edge of the airplane’s wings. Icing like that had killed many pilots in the past, but he thought he could deal with it and began to climb. Suddenly he smelled smoke and the situation became critical, for there’s nothing more dangerous for a pilot than an in-flight fire.
Wasting no time, he radioed for help and received an immediate response. The controllers on the ground knew his situation was grave. Because of the fire, he had to shut off the electrical instruments he desperately needed. His only hope of survival was his communication with the controller. In order to give him proper radar coverage, the controller asked him to change to a different radio frequency so he would be talking to people who could guide him all the way down to the runway.
Ken quickly tuned in but met dead silence. For five minutes (it seemed like five years, he said), he called for help. Without communication, he was facing certain death. He didn’t have the instrumentation needed to land in this weather.
He switched back to the old frequency. No response. He was terrified and tried other frequencies hoping to run into one that would get him through. In a panic he forgot the frequency he had originally been assigned. He frantically twisted the dial, when his earphones were suddenly filled with the sweetest sound in all the earth: someone calling the number of his plane. The controller carefully guided his plane through the fog to a tense but safe landing.
Ken said that he would have become a sad statistic of what happens when people don’t talk.
This story dramatically highlights the fact that communication is very important and can save lives. The story got me to reflect upon the value of good communication, and upon the way we communicate with others in daily life.
When someone makes us angry, do we take the time to cool off and talk to them to try and resolve the issue, or do we give them the silent treatment? I believe one of the major causes of a broken relationship is lack of communication.
Unfortunately, marriages and child-parent relationships are not immune to the detrimental effects of poor communication. As parents learn to communicate with each other, they also need to learn to communicate with their children. I also believe that as parents it is very important for us to teach and model appropriate communication skills to our children. Children absorb most everything we communicate to them, just like a sponge absorbs water.
Webster defines communication as: “A process by which information is exchanged between individuals through a common system of behavior, a technique for expressing ideas effectively.”
Overall, communication is a two-way street. In order to communicate effectively both parties are required to provide accurate information to one another in a medium that facilitates exchange of that information. Both parties also have to pay attention and listen, and be on the correct “wavelength” to effectively communicate.
There are a few tools that can help parents improve communication with their children—to provide the correct “wavelength”!
Firstly, it is very important for parents to be calm and open, when communicating with their children.
Secondly, they must learn to listen to their kids.
Thirdly, they need to watch their own body language and make sure that they control their tongue (not curse or use profanity) during a conversation with the children. Lack of a proper attitude in either party, results in poor communication that can lead to major catastrophes.
God bless.
Erick Kalenga is pastor at
His Village Church in Culpeper.