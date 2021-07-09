KALENGA: Finding freedom, with God, brings unity

As you read the scriptures you will discover that God is a Covenant God. The Bible tells us that God made a covenant with the Israelites. We are in a covenant with God through Jesus Christ.
It is very clear that our forefathers made a covenant to govern the United States under God’s authority. On our one dollar bill it states: “IN GOD WE TRUST.” When our forefathers were writing the Constitution they placed God at the forefront of everything. The Constitution was written as a covenant. It is a document that took the word freedom and married it with faith. Therefore, our liberty or freedom as Americans is rooted within the parameters of the Constitution.
Most of us look at freedom as “the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint.” This type of attitude has caused great danger to American freedom. Remember this: What you do with your freedom has a great implication on others. We have replaced our true freedom for a sense of entitlement, which can potentially end up infringing on other people’s rights.
In his book entitled “A Free People Suicide,” Os Guinness writes (and I paraphrase): Even though some of the founders did not agree on the relationship of religion to public life, they all were able to reach an understanding that freedom requires virtue. You cannot have true freedom without virtue. Virtue, in turn, requires faith of some sort.
In order for us to achieve true freedom, it will have to be in the framework of virtue. If virtue requires faith, how can we then obtain true freedom, since we are pushing faith out of every facet of our lives?
In other words, without faith you cannot achieve true freedom. In the Biblical sense freedom means: the power to be what you were made to be or to do what you were purposed to do. It is in the sense of being free for something and not free from something.
Galatians 5:13 (ESV) says: “For you were called to freedom, brothers. Only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another.”
Whenever we make everything permissible in life the end result will be that no one is free. Truth be told, we all need boundaries. God gave Adam and Eve boundaries. When we remove boundaries, we end up a slave to ourselves. The Apostle Paul was very clear in his exhortation. It is only in God we experience true freedom.
How can we be unified while exercising our freedom? In order for us to be unified we need to look at freedom from God’s prospective—which is freedom to be who God created us to be. A people under Him, to be one with Him, to be one with others through the bond of the Holy Spirit.
We cannot have unity without true freedom and we cannot have true freedom without virtue. Remember virtue is the root of faith. If we truly understand freedom, we will by default be unified. God is calling the American people to be free again.