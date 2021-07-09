KALENGA: Finding freedom, with God, brings unity

In order for us to achieve true freedom, it will have to be in the framework of virtue. If virtue requires faith, how can we then obtain true freedom, since we are pushing faith out of every facet of our lives?

In other words, without faith you cannot achieve true freedom. In the Biblical sense freedom means: the power to be what you were made to be or to do what you were purposed to do. It is in the sense of being free for something and not free from something.

Galatians 5:13 (ESV) says: “For you were called to freedom, brothers. Only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another.”

Whenever we make everything permissible in life the end result will be that no one is free. Truth be told, we all need boundaries. God gave Adam and Eve boundaries. When we remove boundaries, we end up a slave to ourselves. The Apostle Paul was very clear in his exhortation. It is only in God we experience true freedom.

How can we be unified while exercising our freedom? In order for us to be unified we need to look at freedom from God’s prospective—which is freedom to be who God created us to be. A people under Him, to be one with Him, to be one with others through the bond of the Holy Spirit.