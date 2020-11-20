KALENGA: Give thanks always

The Bible tells us in 1 Thessalonians 5:18 (ESV): ”Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

We are also encouraged to live a life free of the cares of worldly things. Paul in his letter to the Philippians (4:6, NIV) stated that: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.”

In order for us to develop heartfelt gratitude toward others and our circumstances we will have to be grateful to God our father. Psalm 95:2-3 (NIV) says: “Let us come before him with thanksgiving and extol him with music and song. For the Lord is the great God, the great King above all gods.”

I believe that the spirit of Thanksgiving is key to unlocking the power of God in your life. Without Thanksgiving God may turn his listening ear off.

For those who are going through difficult times during this Thanksgiving season I want to encourage you to give thanks to God because He is the author and finisher of our faith (Hebrews 12:2). We don’t have to know the why but what we do have to do is to give thanks to God. Jonah in the Bible gave thanks to God while he was still in the belly of the fish (Jonah 2: 9-10).