KALENGA: Give thanks always

This Thanksgiving will be like no other.
Let face it. We’re living through unusual and certainly very trying times. The COVID-19 pandemic has people feeling stressed and frightened.
The reality is there are many people who have lost their jobs, many others have watched their business go under and many more whose loved ones have died. These are not small crises. For so many, 2020 has simply been a hard year.
That’s why it’s perhaps more important than ever to make Thanksgiving in 2020 the highlight of the year.
Let’s focus on gratitude—the practice of noticing and being thankful for what is valuable and meaningful to you. It’s not only good spiritually but it’s also good for your mental and physical health. I believe the attitude of gratitude will help us navigate through this pandemic.
What does it mean to give thanks? When you look in the dictionary, giving is defined as “freely transferring something or handing over something,” and thanks is defined as “an expression of gratitude.”
With these two definitions the question you have to ask yourselves is this: “Am I freely transferring an expression of gratitude to this person or for this situation?”
There are some situations where with our human nature it seems impossible to be thankful or grateful. Such as when you lose your job, become diagnosed with a terminal illness, are going through a divorce, or the loss of a loved one.
The Bible tells us in 1 Thessalonians 5:18 (ESV): ”Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
We are also encouraged to live a life free of the cares of worldly things. Paul in his letter to the Philippians (4:6, NIV) stated that: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.”
In order for us to develop heartfelt gratitude toward others and our circumstances we will have to be grateful to God our father. Psalm 95:2-3 (NIV) says: “Let us come before him with thanksgiving and extol him with music and song. For the Lord is the great God, the great King above all gods.”
I believe that the spirit of Thanksgiving is key to unlocking the power of God in your life. Without Thanksgiving God may turn his listening ear off.
For those who are going through difficult times during this Thanksgiving season I want to encourage you to give thanks to God because He is the author and finisher of our faith (Hebrews 12:2). We don’t have to know the why but what we do have to do is to give thanks to God. Jonah in the Bible gave thanks to God while he was still in the belly of the fish (Jonah 2: 9-10).
Let the Holy Spirit turn your heart into a grateful one, because a grateful heart is a heart that is satisfied with who God is and what He is doing in your heart now. It is the gratitude in your heart that overflows into the lives of others around you.
In closing, regardless of your circumstances good or bad, we all need to give thanks to God and to be anxious for nothing. Let us remember to be grateful always, not just in one season.
The Apostle Paul spent a great deal of time exhorting the church to always be thankful to God the Father and to Jesus Christ our Savior. “It is good to give thanks to the LORD, to sing praises to your name, O Most High;” Psalm 92:1.
Happy Thanksgiving everybody, and God bless.
Erick Kalenga is pastor at His Village Church in Culpeper.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!