According to Merriam Webster, gratitude means, “Appreciative of benefits received.”
I believe it would be very difficult to find even one person in the entire universe who could say that he or she never received any benefit in life. Even those living in the worst of conditions with a consistency of bad circumstances, would, in the midst of all their misery, find at least one or two things that happened in their favor.
It is difficult to see the good in our lives, and have an attitude of gratitude, when we constantly experience unfortunate events. In my own life, I have had to go through some difficult times, when it was very hard to be thankful in the midst of turmoil. Yet, I had to immediately remind myself that I needed to be grateful for everything in life.
That means to be grateful for the good and also for what seems bad. Trust me when I say this. It is not easy but it is the right thing to do.
The story of Joseph in the Bible provides a good illustration of a grateful heart, encouraging us to trust in God’s goodness—the basis of our gratitude—regardless of our circumstances.
Joseph was despised by his brothers and sold into slavery, was wrongly accused of sexual misconduct by Potiphar’s wife, which landed him in prison. Yet all those bad circumstances worked up to his becoming the right hand man of Pharaoh, enabling him to provide for God’s people through a time of famine. As Joseph expressed it, what his brothers meant for evil, God used for good.
A quote by Meister Eckhart, that set my mind straight, read: “If the only prayer you say in your life is ‘thank you,’ that would suffice.”
It is a vital part of our everyday lives, to develop an attitude of gratitude, because it enables us to be thankful for everything. We need to count all our blessings, to acknowledge that everything we have received came from God.
We have a tendency to live our everyday lives with a sense of entitlement. We often hear people say they deserve to be happy, they deserve a promotion, etc. The truth is that we don’t have any guarantees in life, which is why it is important for us to live our lives on a daily basis being aware of the fact that what we have today can easily go away tomorrow.
A person who is grateful will look at everything in his or her life—from the food that is on the table, to the clothes on the body, to the shelter that God has provided—as a miracle. A grateful heart will always focus on rejoicing in the present and trusting God, in faith, to work out their future. This means trusting that God will make all things work for our good, even what seems bad.
One of the things I’ve learned from my mother was the power of gratitude. I read a quote from Melody Beattie earlier this week which summarizes this power: “Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend.”
We can develop habits that nurture a grateful heart, such as having a morning gratitude session, taking one minute each morning to express gratitude. When facing a hard day, make a gratitude list. We all have those bad days sometimes and are stressed out from work. Instead of getting mad at someone, show gratitude instead. That’s a major switching of attitudes—actually a complete flip.
When you suffer a tragedy, be grateful for the life you still have. Instead of looking at what you don’t have, look at what you do have. I end with a quote from John F. Kennedy—“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”
