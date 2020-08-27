KALENGA: Honoring others and being deserving of honor is lacking in our culture

Honor, it seems, is not a part of our vocabulary any more—for this is a subject that we do not often discuss. It is evident that our society faces a great deal of challenges in the area of giving honor and being honorable.
Honor is defined as esteem, value, or great respect. To honor someone is to value that person highly or to bestow value upon the person, and to be honorable obviously means being worthy of receiving that honor.
Is the lack of honor in our society due to one or the other? Are we lacking people who are truly honorable, or is it that people have forgotten how to honor? I think it is a mix of both.
Living with honor, and honoring others, leads us to fully experience true success in life. Honor is one of the character traits that is very much overlooked in today’s society. People are more focused on putting value on themselves, branding themselves, promoting their arrogant behavior—and in so doing, failing to add value to others and honoring those who are truly deserving of being honored.
Needless to say, honoring others and being deserving of honor requires an attitude of humility—an attribute seriously lacking in our culture. All we have to do is turn on the media and listen to the campaign rhetoric of our Presidential candidates!
Let’s face it, social media too does not promote honor—scandals make more headlines than anything deserving of honor. Worst of all, honor is almost nonexistent in our families. The implications of a lack of honor are far-reaching. Complete lack of honor, in my opinion, results in the decline of morality.
Above all, we are to honor God. 1 Samuel 2:30 reads, “Therefore the Lord God of Israel declares, ‘I did indeed say that your house and the house of your father should walk before Me forever’; but now the Lord declares, ‘Far be it from Me—for those who honor Me I will honor, and those who despise Me will be lightly esteemed.”
Honoring God leads us to honor others. Exodus 20:12 gives us one of the first commandments that came with a promise: “Honor your father and your mother, so that you may live long in the land the Lord your God is giving you.”
It is very clear to me that this commandment does not give us an option or a choice as to when we should honor our parents. We must honor our parents regardless of their behaviors.
The Bible also tells us to honor the elderly (Leviticus 19:32) and 1 Peter 2:17 says, “Honor all men. Love the brotherhood. Fear God. Honor the king.” We are to honor the church leaders (1 Timothy 5:17), and also those in authority.
Our 30th president, Calvin Coolidge, once said, “No person was ever honored for what he received. Honor has been the reward for what he gave.” In fact, the only way to prove that you have honor is by demonstration.
Let’s all make a commitment to live our lives by honoring God first and others as the Word directs us to. It is in so doing that we will find meaning and success in our lives. God bless.
Erick Kalenga is pastor at
His Village Church in Culpeper.
