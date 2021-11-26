KALENGA: It is more blessed to give than to receive

Entering into this Thanksgiving and Christmas season, I am reminded of the message “it is more blessed to give than to receive.”

A statement heard in many churches, it is often invoked only to promote stewardship to tithe, or at some charitable fund-raising events.

It was a statement the apostle Paul proclaimed during his farewell message to the elders of the church in Ephesus, saying, “In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’ ” (Acts 20:35)

This verse joins the many verses that go against our human nature. Jesus was a master of these. He taught that if you want to be first, you would have to be last; if you want to live, you have to die; if you want to be rich, you would have to become poor.

What keeps young children up at night with excitement on Christmas Eve is what they are going to get the next morning, not what they are going to give. There is nothing wrong with a child who is almost delirious with excitement about what he or she will receive—it is very natural. And that is exactly my point—it is very natural. But Jesus is the master of calling us to accomplish the “unnatural.”