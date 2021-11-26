KALENGA: It is more blessed to give than to receive

Entering into this Thanksgiving and Christmas season, I am reminded of the message “it is more blessed to give than to receive.”
A statement heard in many churches, it is often invoked only to promote stewardship to tithe, or at some charitable fund-raising events.
It was a statement the apostle Paul proclaimed during his farewell message to the elders of the church in Ephesus, saying, “In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’ ” (Acts 20:35)
This verse joins the many verses that go against our human nature. Jesus was a master of these. He taught that if you want to be first, you would have to be last; if you want to live, you have to die; if you want to be rich, you would have to become poor.
What keeps young children up at night with excitement on Christmas Eve is what they are going to get the next morning, not what they are going to give. There is nothing wrong with a child who is almost delirious with excitement about what he or she will receive—it is very natural. And that is exactly my point—it is very natural. But Jesus is the master of calling us to accomplish the “unnatural.”
It is important for us to recognize that God blesses us not to raise our standard of living, but to raise our standard of giving and sharing. The joy of giving from a grateful heart is inconceivable, unless one experiences it.
There is a joy in receiving a gift with a thankful heart, but there is a greater joy in the heart of the giver, when the gift fulfills a need and is received in the same spirit as it was given—with joy and thankfulness for what we have ourselves received as blessings from our Father. The following story by an unknown author very aptly illustrates this phenomena.
“As they went along, they saw lying in the path a pair of old shoes, which they supposed to belong to a poor man who was employed in a field close by, and who had nearly finished his day’s work. The student turned to the professor, saying: ‘Let us play the man a trick: we will hide his shoes, and conceal ourselves behind those bushes, and wait to see his perplexity when he cannot find them.’
“‘My young friend,’ answered the professor, ‘we should never amuse ourselves at the expense of the poor. But you are rich, and may give yourself a much greater pleasure by means of the poor man. Put a coin into each shoe, and then we will hide ourselves and watch how the discovery affects him.’
“The student did so, and they both placed themselves behind the bushes close by. The poor man soon finished his work, and came across the field to the path where he had left his coat and shoes. While putting on his coat he slipped his foot into one of his shoes; but feeling something hard, he stooped down to feel what it was, and found the coin. Astonishment and wonder were seen upon his countenance.
“He gazed upon the coin, turned it round, and looked at it again and again. He then looked around him on all sides, but no person was to be seen. He now put the money into his pocket, and proceeded to put on the other shoe; but his surprise was doubled on finding the other coin. His feelings overcame him; he fell upon his knees, looked up to heaven and uttered aloud a fervent thanksgiving, in which he spoke of his wife, sick and helpless, and his children without bread, whom the timely bounty, from some unknown hand, would save from perishing.
“The youth replied, ‘You have taught me a lesson which I will never forget. I feel now the truth of those words, which I never understood before: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”
May we be blessed this season with a grateful heart that has learnt to give with love overflowing!
Happy Thanksgiving!
Erick Kalenga is the pastor at
His Village Church in Culpeper.