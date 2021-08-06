KALENGA: The nature of unconditional love

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We expect love from others, but do we make the effort to love others despite how they treat us, those whom we say we love and care for? Or does pride keep us from embracing them when we feel they have wronged us?

Does “busy-ness” with our own selfish desires make us blind to the pain of the people we profess to love and care for? Are we really too busy to notice, or is our “busy-ness” a handy excuse, a cop-out for not reaching out to someone who may be hurting, simply because we want to sort-of get even?

Before we tell someone that we love them, or care for them, let us truly search our hearts and make sure we honestly do. There is plenty of “conditional love” floating around—a legalistic sort of love, which subtly demands a measure in return at least to the same degree, if not more. That is not love.

A love that freely gives, with no hesitation, that freely works, serves and submits, without a sense of resentment or expectation of gratitude—a love that seeks only to give—that is love.