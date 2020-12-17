KALENGA: The virgin birth

“Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel.” (Isaiah 7:14, NIV)
Even with all the prophecies spoken in regard to the birth of Jesus Christ, we still find a number of people who are still debating whether Jesus Christ was born of a virgin.
I find it very fascinating that the atheist has created a universe that is very different from all of us. They struggle to believe in the virgin birth, yet make statements such as, “The universe can and will create itself from nothing. Spontaneous creation is the reason there is something rather than nothing—why the universe exists, why we exist.” These are words from the famous and brilliant Cambridge physicist Stephen Hawkins, who attempted to propose an atheistic explanation for our universe. As we can see, we rather believe that out of nothing something can come, but yet struggle to believe Jesus was born from a virgin.
Vince Vitale in an article said that, “We live in a miraculous world. Regardless of whether you are theist, an atheist or an agnostic, there is no getting around that fact. It’s not a matter of whether we believe in a virgin birth, it is just a matter of which virgin birth we choose to accept.”
The birth of Jesus had to be unique and undefiled from the sin of this world. That’s why God said Mary will be impregnated by a Seed that come from the Holy Spirit.
Dr. Richard J. Krejcir in his article, The Meaning of the Virgin Birth, stated: “However, if we do not accept that Jesus was born special and unique, then we cannot accept that He is God. The incarnate Son of God is pure and holy and thus cannot touch sin. If He did, then He would be corrupted and unable to take our place by living a sin free life. He would be unable to save us.
“Thus, the Virgin Birth becomes logically inevitable and necessary. Who could be the Father of the Son of God but God?”
This reminds me of the incubator you can utilize to hatch eggs produced by a chicken elsewhere. God chose Mary to be the vessel that will carry Jesus Christ our Savior, who was called also Immanuel (God with us).
God came through Jesus Christ and became one of us in order to identify with humanity and all its challenges and struggles so that no one can say God is not relatable.
Jesus was tempted just like all of us. His mission was not only to relate to us, it was to redeem us, to save us, and provide us with access to Eternity if we choose to accept him. Matthew 1:21 reads, “And she will bring forth a son, and shall call His name Jesus, for He will save His people from their sins.”
Believing in the miracle of the virgin birth will make believing in the life of Jesus Christ even more powerful. We cannot live a life without God and find meaning in it.
Christmas is celebrating life with Jesus Christ, Immanuel (God with Us) who is the Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. God Bless.
Erick Kalenga is pastor at His Village Church in Culpeper.
