KALENGA: The virgin birth

Dr. Richard J. Krejcir in his article, The Meaning of the Virgin Birth, stated: “However, if we do not accept that Jesus was born special and unique, then we cannot accept that He is God. The incarnate Son of God is pure and holy and thus cannot touch sin. If He did, then He would be corrupted and unable to take our place by living a sin free life. He would be unable to save us.

“Thus, the Virgin Birth becomes logically inevitable and necessary. Who could be the Father of the Son of God but God?”

This reminds me of the incubator you can utilize to hatch eggs produced by a chicken elsewhere. God chose Mary to be the vessel that will carry Jesus Christ our Savior, who was called also Immanuel (God with us).

God came through Jesus Christ and became one of us in order to identify with humanity and all its challenges and struggles so that no one can say God is not relatable.

Jesus was tempted just like all of us. His mission was not only to relate to us, it was to redeem us, to save us, and provide us with access to Eternity if we choose to accept him. Matthew 1:21 reads, “And she will bring forth a son, and shall call His name Jesus, for He will save His people from their sins.”