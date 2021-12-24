KALENGA: What it means to share our joy at Christmas

“I kept praying for a miracle. Then we heard the words, he’s not HIV-positive! He’s negative. And the doctor believes that, with surgery, Kennedy will walk again. As we bounced our way back to the village along the rough roads, silent prayers went up to our amazing God, who can do the impossible. We had witnessed a miracle. Christmas had come to the village of Makululu and to Kennedy. The flicker of hope that I had seen in his eyes at the beginning was now a bright light. Not only was there a future and a hope for him in his medical condition, he was now a child of the King! Prince Kennedy.”

So how do we share the joy of Christmas?

The story’s writer gave the best gift of all—the prayer of a sincere heart in the name of Christ, who is the reason for our celebrating Christmas. Prayers offered to God with a heart that truly seeks Him to heal and restore unleash the power of God in our lives.

The answers go way beyond just providing wheelchairs! We see miracles of healing and restoration and true joy within us that seeks only to glorify Him.