KALENGA: What it means to share our joy at Christmas

IT is that time of the year again, where people are getting ready for Christmas.
When you are driving around, you see houses decorated with Christmas lights. You will also see in some yards the inflatable chubby snowman, Polar bear, surf’s up and penguin, chubby bear, Santa sleigh with elf, Santa waving in sleigh with the reindeer—and the list goes on and on.
Almost every year, my wife plans for us to drive around and go see the Christmas lights. I would have to say some decorations are truly awesome. You can see that somebody had take the time to put it together.
We also notice the Christmas stuff in the stores and other Christmas decorations everywhere you turn. While Christmas is “in the air,” so to speak, better to ponder upon what it means to share our joy at Christmas.
I came across the story of Kennedy, a young boy from Zambia, who had touched the heart of the writer, and that brought a new perspective to my way of thinking about Christmas.
I share snippets of that story in the hope it will touch your heart, too, and shed light on the reason we celebrate Christmas: the birth of Christ—God’s own Son, who came to dwell among us, as one of us, to show us the true meaning of love.
We celebrate the birth of Him who came only to heal and to love us and reconcile us to God our Heavenly Father, whose love is everlasting and freely given to all who would accept it in their heart. So let us see the message in the story of Kennedy, whose parents died of AIDS and who then lived with his grandmother, who wished that he could get a wheelchair:
“At first glance, Kennedy could draw a gasp—a 12-year-old boy so emaciated, with open sores on his frail body, folded up like an accordion. But that wasn’t what commanded my attention; it was his eyes. His eyes mesmerized me. I was transfixed by his clear, wise gaze. Here was a boy who, in his 12 short years of life, knew more emotional and physical pain and loss than many know in a lifetime. But his eyes spoke of hope. Hope in something much bigger than his tragic circumstances.”
On New Year’s Eve, Kennedy, with his grandmother came to view the Jesus film and “the night before and both had prayed to receive Jesus. That night, during the scene of Jesus healing the lame man, I felt compelled to reach my hand towards Kennedy, and without touching him, I prayed that the same Jesus who 2,000 years ago performed miracles for young and old would reach out and transform his life. Several days later, our team leader arranged for us to take Kennedy to a doctor in the city of Kabwe.”
“I kept praying for a miracle. Then we heard the words, he’s not HIV-positive! He’s negative. And the doctor believes that, with surgery, Kennedy will walk again. As we bounced our way back to the village along the rough roads, silent prayers went up to our amazing God, who can do the impossible. We had witnessed a miracle. Christmas had come to the village of Makululu and to Kennedy. The flicker of hope that I had seen in his eyes at the beginning was now a bright light. Not only was there a future and a hope for him in his medical condition, he was now a child of the King! Prince Kennedy.”
So how do we share the joy of Christmas?
The story’s writer gave the best gift of all—the prayer of a sincere heart in the name of Christ, who is the reason for our celebrating Christmas. Prayers offered to God with a heart that truly seeks Him to heal and restore unleash the power of God in our lives.
The answers go way beyond just providing wheelchairs! We see miracles of healing and restoration and true joy within us that seeks only to glorify Him.
The message I get from this story this Christmas is “Let your eyes shine with hope despite the challenges surrounding you, and along with any materials gifts, do not neglect offer the gift of love and prayer to bless those who cross your path, so true joy and peace will reign in your heart.”