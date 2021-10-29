KALENGA: Your destination matters

I DO not know of anyone who will go to a travel agency to book a flight without a destination in mind. One of the first and most important questions the traveling agent will ask you is, “Where are you planning on going?” This is the first question your navigation system will ask as well.

Therefore having a destination will help the agent or the navigation system create a direction or route. When I traveled to the Democratic Republic of Congo, after providing the city of destination to my travel agent, I was then informed of a list of requirements needed in order to enter the country. Knowing your destination will provide you with necessary information about the place you are going, the documentation needed, or the details about your route.

I have a tendency to be very focused on going after what I believe in life. There was a time I went through a really difficult emotional situation and was overwhelmed with the pain of what had been happening to me. During those times I began to say to myself “There is no way out of here” and “I don’t know which way to go.” I was fortunate enough to go away for a couple of days and during that time I was able to reevaluate and recommit to my destination. There are so many people who are caught up in an emotional cobweb and they feel like there is no way out.