KALENGA: Your destination matters

I DO not know of anyone who will go to a travel agency to book a flight without a destination in mind. One of the first and most important questions the traveling agent will ask you is, “Where are you planning on going?” This is the first question your navigation system will ask as well.
Therefore having a destination will help the agent or the navigation system create a direction or route. When I traveled to the Democratic Republic of Congo, after providing the city of destination to my travel agent, I was then informed of a list of requirements needed in order to enter the country. Knowing your destination will provide you with necessary information about the place you are going, the documentation needed, or the details about your route.
I have a tendency to be very focused on going after what I believe in life. There was a time I went through a really difficult emotional situation and was overwhelmed with the pain of what had been happening to me. During those times I began to say to myself “There is no way out of here” and “I don’t know which way to go.” I was fortunate enough to go away for a couple of days and during that time I was able to reevaluate and recommit to my destination. There are so many people who are caught up in an emotional cobweb and they feel like there is no way out.
In life, knowing your destination can also be translated as knowing your purpose. It is easy to lose sight of your destination or purpose when you become consumed with your smaller destinations or problems. Whether we are talking about self-healing or developing wealth and abundance in life, a focused goal or destination is a critical part of the journey. We would not undertake a journey without a map unless we wanted to wander endlessly in the wilderness.
So, how do we make a solid, reliable decision in regards to our destination? The answer is found in scripture. It is called wisdom.
Wisdom might be defined today as “knowledge, the ability to discern inner qualities and relationships, insight, and judgment.”
Biblical wisdom, however, is described by the Hebrew word chakmah. This kind of wisdom was more than common sense and was characterized by skill and craftsmanship, cleverness and cunning, and prudence in everyday matters (Young’s Analytical Concordance, Strong’s Exhaustive Concordance). There are so many biblical figures such as Daniel, Ezra, Joshua and Solomon whose wisdom brought them great success.
We find wisdom by going to the source of all wisdom. Proverbs 2:6 and 9 states, “For the Lord gives wisdom, and from his mouth come knowledge and understanding… Then you will understand what is right and just and fair—every good path.” We receive wisdom by asking God.
James 1:5 says, “If any of you lacks wisdom, he should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to him.” Simply put, ask for God’s help.
James 3:15-17 provides the characteristics of true godly wisdom: “But the wisdom that comes from heaven is first of all pure; then peace-loving, considerate, submissive, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial and sincere.”
Last but not least, He will guide you. Proverbs 4:18 says, “The path of the righteous is like the first gleam of dawn, shining ever brighter till the full light of day.”
God’s direction in your decision-making will become clearer and more distinct as you continue to pray and ask for His help.
God bless.
Erick Kalenga is the pastor at
His Village Church in Culpeper.