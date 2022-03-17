Kelly Street Boxing Club grand opening today in Culpeper

Identity Culpeper, a non-profit organization, is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Party 4-6 p.m. today for the grand opening of the Kelly Street Boxing Club, 405 North Kelly St. in Culpeper.

The Kelly Street Boxing Club is a program for boys ages 7-17 primarily from single parent households, according to a release from founder Jon Russell, a former Culpeper Town Councilman. "Giving young men a fighting chance" is the tagline.

The program will provide spring and fall semester boxing instruction/life skills training coupled with spiritual applications on Monday & Tuesday evenings.

“We have been planning and preparing for this venture since last summer. We have received a lot of individual and business support which has made this possible,” said Russell, CEO of Identity Culpeper.

The St. Patrick’s Day Party will serve as an opportunity for parents to register their boys for spring semester.

There will be door prizes for the kids, hotdogs, hamburgers, corned beef & cabbage, and a short presentation at 5 p.m.