Kidney disease foundation: UVA Health is Center of Excellence

Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Health has been named a Center of Excellence by the PKD Foundation, a Kansas City nonprofit that funds research into polycystic kidney disease

The award was announced Dec. 20 to the health system for providing patient-focused, comprehensive care for the disease. UVA Health is just one of 28 centers nationally to have earned this honor, according to a health system release, along with the Yale School of Medicine.

“It is a great honor for UVA to join the PKD Foundation as a Center of Excellence and give patients access to the very best care,” stated Dr. Mitchell Rosner, a kidney specialist and director of UVA Health’s clinic.

“UVA has a long tradition of multi-disciplinary care that brings specialists in different areas together to optimize care of the patient and this was recognized in our Center of Excellence selection.”

Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease is a common, life threatening genetic disease when fluid-filled cysts form and grow in kidneys which leads to kidney failure. UVA Health offers comprehensive care to treat patients at its Charlottesville clinic, including education, genetic counseling, clinical trials and access to dialysis and kidney transplants if deemed necessary.

Founded in 1982, the PKD Foundation has funded over 1,300 research projects dedicated to discovering treatments and a cure for polycystic kidney disease.

“Creating a brighter future for the PKD community has always been our goal, which we can achieve through strong partnerships with organizations like UVA Health who are doing the incredible work of bringing a patient-centered approach to ADPKD care,” stated Chris Rusconi, PhD, interim CEO and chief research officer of the PKD Foundation.

“We congratulate UVA Health and look forward to working closely with them to help those affected by ADPKD to find better care, maintain and improve their quality of life, and plan for the future. Together we will ensure better patient outcomes as we move closer to our vision of ending PKD.”