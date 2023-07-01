The Culpeper County Public Transportation Board held its “Touch A Trolley” event at Farmington Elementary School on June 28.

Over 90 students were invited to the school, located at 500 Sunset Lane in Culpeper, to learn about the county’s trolley system. Groups of students were allowed to ride the trolley and to leave painted handprints on the sides of the vehicle. The kids were also offered free ice cream courtesy of Fat Daddy’z Ice Cream.

According to Mike Socha, a member of the board and regional transit manager for the Virginia Regional Transit, the event was created by the board’s marketing committee in order to reintroduce the general public to the county’s trolley system.

“We brought the trolleys out here so the kids could get a general feel for them, to get a new perspective, so that when they get home they tell their parents about the experience,” said Socha. “Transit is all about teaching people how to use the service.”

The children attending the event were part of a summer camp program being held at Farmington.

“What I like about this is teaching the children about the transit because a lot of children and adults have never been on this,” said teacher Linda Gray.

Gray also lauded regional transit for its affordability and ability to get people, who may not be able to get around on their own, to places for important appointments. The teacher mentioned her 86-year-old mother has benefited from the free rides offered by the transit.

Aaliyah Humphrey, an 11-year old student, said the ride was nice and she would like to ride it again in the future. She also participated in the event’s drawing contest, which challenged students to create their best depiction of the trolley.

“The marketing team had this idea of an art project to promote the trolleys. We really wanted to get the community involved in celebrating the public transportation system and we thought what better way of doing that then getting the community involved,” said board member and CEO and president of the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce Amy Frazier.

The board intends to display the artwork made by the children and other participants in an exhibition at a later date.

Socha hopes to have more events in the future to reach out to the local community.