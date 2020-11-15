King George 'lights up the sky' for 300th anniversary

Before new COVID-19 statewide restrictions kick in that will effectively extinguish large gatherings, King George residents turned out in numbers to celebrate their county’s tricentennial with a fireworks show.
About 800 people attended the “Light up the Sky” 300th anniversary celebration on Saturday at Sealston Sports Complex, said project manager Wil Gravatt.
“I think it’s been a darn good crowd,” said Gravatt, who noted that attendance remained below the current Phase 3 cap of 1,000 people. “We of course laid it out in the era of COVID to let people social distance, but we’re very happy with the crowd.”
The free event featured vendors, a food truck and live music from local funk and soul ensemble Third Stream Giants. Some attendees fanned out onto the adjacent fields in front of Sealston Elementary or watched the display from their cars.
Before the pyrotechnics commenced, King George County Administrator Neiman Young retraced the celebration’s origins. Originally, the tricentennial was supposed to be marked by one event per month. Of course, the pandemic altered those plans.
“It’s been a long year, has it not?” Young asked from the stage.
On a large projector screen, a 10-minute photo slideshow cycled through some iconic black-and-white images—landmarks and personalities—of King George’s past. The county was founded in 1720.
“It’s pretty amazing to have such a varied history,” said King George (Shiloh) supervisor Kathy Binder. “You can walk through history in King George.”
JP Plummer and his wife, Christina, moved to King George from Kansas last year, and the tricentennial events played a role in acquainting the couple with their new home. They attended each event held prior to the pandemic as well as last month’s gala.
“It’s been an eye-opening experience to learn about some of the local flavor,” Christina Plummer said.
By contrast, King George resident Champagne Davis admitted she didn’t know much about the tricentennial itself. But after missing out on Fourth of July festivities due to the pandemic, she jumped at the opportunity to treat her children Serenity, 6, and Josiah, 3, to fireworks.
“I’d say it’s right on the nose,” Davis said.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco
