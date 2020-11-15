King George 'lights up the sky' for 300th anniversary

Before new COVID-19 statewide restrictions kick in that will effectively extinguish large gatherings, King George residents turned out in numbers to celebrate their county’s tricentennial with a fireworks show.

About 800 people attended the “Light up the Sky” 300th anniversary celebration on Saturday at Sealston Sports Complex, said project manager Wil Gravatt.

“I think it’s been a darn good crowd,” said Gravatt, who noted that attendance remained below the current Phase 3 cap of 1,000 people. “We of course laid it out in the era of COVID to let people social distance, but we’re very happy with the crowd.”

The free event featured vendors, a food truck and live music from local funk and soul ensemble Third Stream Giants. Some attendees fanned out onto the adjacent fields in front of Sealston Elementary or watched the display from their cars.

Before the pyrotechnics commenced, King George County Administrator Neiman Young retraced the celebration’s origins. Originally, the tricentennial was supposed to be marked by one event per month. Of course, the pandemic altered those plans.

“It’s been a long year, has it not?” Young asked from the stage.