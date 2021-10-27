King George looking into drawing water from Rappahannock

The only thing better than a state grant that doesn’t require any matching money is for a locality to get one without even asking for it—and that’s exactly how the King George County Service Authority learned it was eligible for $5 million from the Virginia Department of Health.
King George plans to use the funds to pursue other sources of drinking water, including taking water from the Rappahannock River, said Chris Miller, county administrator and acting director of the King George County Service Authority.
King George already supports an initiative by neighboring Caroline County, which is in the process of getting state permission to withdraw up to 13.9 million gallons of water a day from the Rappahannock, said Joseph Schiebel, director of Caroline’s department of public utilities.
That’s actually a drop in the bucket compared to the river flow in Caroline’s targeted area, probably around Hick’s Landing off U.S. 17, Schiebel told King George officials in January.
“The volume of water that comes down from the watershed is very great,” Schiebel said during a January presentation. “We are removing less than 1 percent of the water from the river.”
King George will continue its regional partnership with Caroline, which is more an agreement than a financial commitment. King George hasn’t promised any funds for Caroline’s initiative and can drop out of the project at any point, Schiebel said.
King George will use the recently announced grant for a drinking water project to “look at our own resources because it makes sense to do that,” Miller said.
The money is part of American Rescue Plan Act funding from the federal government to provide relief from COVID-19 hardships to state governments. The Virginia General Assembly allocated $50 million to the state health department’s Office of Drinking Water for projects to help small and disadvantaged communities, said James Reynolds, director of the Richmond Office of Drinking Water.
The office started making a list of localities that might benefit from the water grants in June and King George immediately came to mind, Reynolds said. His co-worker, District Engineer Doug Meyer, has been working with the Service Authority and knew all about its recent history, both good and bad.
Past mismanagement resulted in heavy fines from the state and left many of the Service Authority’s plants, pipes and structures in disrepair. However, as county officials realized the extent of the problem, new management—and a new focus—brought the Service Authority into compliance, but it still faced another “concern that was fast approaching,” Reynolds said.
That’s the need to meet requirements from the Department of Environmental Quality on how much water can be withdrawn from wells within various water systems owned by the Service Authority. Several wells will need to be modified, abandoned or replaced to meet the DEQ requirements by 2025–26, Reynolds said.
During the discussion of the Caroline initiative in January, Supervisor Jeff Bueche blasted the DEQ for limiting how much water the county can draw from existing aquifers, particularly as the state wasn’t providing any funding at the time for localities to cover the loss of those water systems.
“I’m not a fan of DEQ and their over-regulation and hostage-taking [of] the county’s growth capabilities,” Bueche said. “But I do love Caroline’s approach of a long-term viable solution.”
Caroline expects to get a permit for withdrawing water from the Rappahannock next year, Schiebel said. County officials started looking at the possibility of extracting water from the river in 2004, he said.
King George Service Authority Board members shared notification of their state drinking water grant at the Oct. 19 meeting. Board Chair Annie Cupka said she cried when she read the letter.
“No joke. Tears of joy,” she said.
When Cupka stressed that the grant doesn’t need to be paid back and that no matching funds are required, a few county officials and audience members clapped.
“That’s outstanding news for the Service Authority,” said Miller, who became King George’s county administrator in July then also assumed duties as acting director of the utility in August after Jonathon Weakley’s resignation. “I think it’s the good shot in the arm that they need. It’s the kind of project that could really jumpstart some surface water needs that we have.”
It also comes at a perfect time. King George already has an engineering study underway about ways to retrieve water from the Rappahannock. Miller said he expects to present a draft report on the study next month. The study doesn’t look at drawing from the Potomac River because of the difficult terrain involved in running water lines from the river, Miller said.
While the county doesn’t have to match the funds from the state health department, it must spend the money first and then be reimbursed, according to grant requirements. Cupka wondered if the Service Authority could use some federal loans to front the money, and the county’s financial advisors said they’d look into that possibility.
The King George grant is one of 58 drinking water projects awarded by the Virginia Department of Health, Reynolds said.
