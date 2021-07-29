King George man charged in Jan. 6 assault on U.S. Capitol

A King George County man was arrested this week on charges that he took part in the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

According to a Department of Justice news release, James Russell Davis, 45, was arrested Wednesday at his home in Presidential Lakes by FBI agents. He is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

Davis made his initial appearance in federal court in Washington Wednesday afternoon.

The release alleges that Davis was on the west front terrace stairs of the Capitol when he confronted officers who were trying to protect the building from rioters. Body camera footage showed Davis charging toward officers while holding a large stick, court records allege.

After an officer shouted for him to move back, court records state that Davis ignored the command and charged at officers again. Camera footage showed him shouting and pushing down the hands of a second officer as the officer tried to stop Davis’ advance.

The release states that Davis was captured on film pointing to his U.S. Marine Corps ball cap as he pushed officers and saying, “I fought for this county ... I’m a military [expletive] police.”