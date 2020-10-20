King George man drives 60 miles to Orange to get DMV service

“I was shocked to see around 75 to 80 people in line waiting to go into the DMV,” he said.

He drove home, fuming so much he called a TV station in Washington and the governor’s office in Richmond to complain. Then he made a plan to return Monday at “oh-dark-thirty,” as the ungodly hours of early morning are often described by military people.

He left his home at 4:15 a.m., arrived in Orange 90 minutes later and found 10 people in line ahead of him. When the doors opened at 8:30, he guesses there were at least 60 people behind him.

When he left at 10:20 a.m., he estimated the line had grown to more than 100 people.

“It was ludicrous, really,” he said. “I cannot tell you how many times I thanked the staff there to allow their office to be open without appointments, and there were people from all over.”

As Barrett waited, he chatted with others in the line, which circled the small building’s parking lot and occasionally blocked traffic at nearby businesses. He found he wasn’t the only one who’d driven through six localities or more to get there.

People had come from as far away as Williamsburg, Hopewell and various points in Northern Virginia; some had been there once or twice and hadn’t been seen.