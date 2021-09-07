King George man pleads guilty to mistaken-identity killing of Spotsylvania teen

A man who shot a Spotsylvania County teenager in the back during a fatal encounter in 2019 pleaded guilty to felony murder and four other charges Tuesday.

William Gerard McDowney, 41, of King George County, was convicted for his role in the Aug. 12, 2019, slaying of 18-year-old James Wallin, who was killed outside his residence on Matti Hill Court.

McDowney's plea came a day before his two-day jury trial was scheduled to start in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutors Ryan Mehaffey and Jeff Adams dropped nine other charges, including two murder-related counts.

McDowney's co-defendant, 34-year-old Augustus Rhodes, was convicted of two murder charges and other offenses early Saturday by a jury in the same courtroom.

According to the evidence presented in McDowney's case, McDowney and Rhodes went to Matti Hill Court that evening looking for a man in connection with a drug debt. The home next to Wallin's had been raided 12 days earlier and a large amount of marijuana was seized, and Wallin's attackers apparently mistook him for someone else.

Rhodes testified last week that they were there looking for women they'd met earlier in the evening in Fredericksburg, but prosecutors insisted that Rhodes' story was a lie.