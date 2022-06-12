King George man scratches out a $5 million win

From Staff Reports

When Dennis Rector discovered that the Virginia Lottery scratch ticket in his hand was worth $5 million, the first thing he did was call his wife, who had some good advice.

“She said to get home safely,” he told lottery officials.

But that wasn’t necessarily going to be easy.

“My hands were shaking!” he said.

The King George County man won the top prize in the $5,000,000 Ultimate game. He bought the winning ticket at Sheetz, located on State Route 3 near the courthouse area.

He had the choice of taking the full $5 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $3,201,024 before taxes. He selected the cash option.

Sheetz receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The $5,000,000 Ultimate game is one of dozens of scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $30 up to $5,000,000. This is the first top prize claimed in this game, which means two more top prize tickets are unclaimed.

The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 2,448,000. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 2.95.

Rector said he intends to pay bills and save his winnings for retirement. He could not be reached for further comment.