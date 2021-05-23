King George plans belated Independence Day celebration

There won’t be any rockets red glare over King George County on the Fourth of July, which falls on a Sunday this year.

But there will be a celebration the Saturday after it.

Unlike Spotsylvania County, which canceled its Stars & Stripes Spectacular for the second year in a row, King George’s decision to delay didn’t have anything to do with COVID-19.

Instead, when staff started looking to book a company earlier this year, they discovered there weren’t enough fireworks technicians to go around, said Chris Clarke, director of the county’s Department of Parks & Recreation. All the companies contacted were booked for the Fourth, he said.

But the firm the county had hired in November 2020 for King George’s 300th anniversary celebration said it could put on a show either the weekend before or after the holiday. Members of the Board of Supervisors opted for Saturday, July 10, given the county also will be hosting a statewide Little League tournament for ages 9–11 at the same time.

“I think it’s going to be a great community celebration,” Clarke said. “It’s a bummer we can’t do it on the Fourth, but to be able to bring back a fireworks Independence event is a great opportunity to showcase our county.”