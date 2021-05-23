King George plans belated Independence Day celebration

There won’t be any rockets red glare over King George County on the Fourth of July, which falls on a Sunday this year.
But there will be a celebration the Saturday after it.
Unlike Spotsylvania County, which canceled its Stars & Stripes Spectacular for the second year in a row, King George’s decision to delay didn’t have anything to do with COVID-19.
Instead, when staff started looking to book a company earlier this year, they discovered there weren’t enough fireworks technicians to go around, said Chris Clarke, director of the county’s Department of Parks & Recreation. All the companies contacted were booked for the Fourth, he said.
But the firm the county had hired in November 2020 for King George’s 300th anniversary celebration said it could put on a show either the weekend before or after the holiday. Members of the Board of Supervisors opted for Saturday, July 10, given the county also will be hosting a statewide Little League tournament for ages 9–11 at the same time.
“I think it’s going to be a great community celebration,” Clarke said. “It’s a bummer we can’t do it on the Fourth, but to be able to bring back a fireworks Independence event is a great opportunity to showcase our county.”
The event will be held at Sealston Sports Complex, which is also hosting the baseball tournament. At last year’s event, the crowd size was limited to 1,000 people because of virus restrictions, but hundreds of others parked at nearby stores and businesses to watch the show.
This year’s celebration also will include vendors and live music. Because officials are designing the event as a chance to attract visitors to the county, officials voted Tuesday to use $40,000 of tourism funds to pay for it. The biggest chunk—about $25,000—will go toward the colorful rockets that will light up the night skies.
Supervisor Jeff Stonehill was glad to hear that American Fireworks Co., the same group that provided last year’s fireworks show, will be in charge.
“Those guys did an awesome job,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
