King George plans to relocate Confederate monument to cemetery

A year after residents started asking officials to move a Confederate memorial from the lawn of the King George County courthouse, the Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday it will look into relocating it to a local cemetery.
The board met for more than an hour behind closed doors to discuss the matter. When the board came back into public session, Chairwoman Annie Cupka read a one-sentence statement about the consensus supervisors had reached. She directed staff to work with Historyland Memorial Park about relocating the Confederate memorial, “to determine the cost of the relocation and to work with community groups to raise the necessary funding.”
Robert Ashton Jr., vice president of the King George NAACP and one of several residents who’d asked the board repeatedly to move the monument off public property, said he was grateful for the decision.
“I wanted to thank the board for finally realizing we need action on something that was disturbing to a diverse population, not just people of color, but a lot of people, including white folks who said they would like to have it moved,” Ashton said on Wednesday. “Don’t destroy the monument, just move it to its proper place.”
He and Wayne Bushrod, president of the King George NAACP, have already discussed some local resources who might be able to help with the relocation. They may follow the lead of their neighbors, Caroline County, whose officials took matters into their own hands last summer. They relocated a Confederate memorial from the courthouse lawn to a nearby cemetery at a fraction of the cost they would have paid outside companies.
Caroline had received four estimates for the work, ranging $170,000 to $260,000 to move its monument. County building official Kevin Wightman asked for a $25,000 budget and amassed a team of more than 20 volunteers to help—and ending up spending about $10,600 for the move.
At Tuesday’s King George meeting, NAACP members again asked their board members to do something about the Confederate memorial, which had been erected in November 1869. Its inscription says it honors “the officers and soldiers of the Confederate Army from King George, who gave their lives for the South. A tribute of gratitude and respect from the Ladies Memorial Association of this county.”
The statue was moved to the courthouse lawn from private property in 1976. When residents started asking a year ago—in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis—when King George planned to remove it from public property, board members asked County Attorney Matt Britton to research its title and ownership.
He told the board in January the paper trail regarding the monument was “not a model of clarity.”
“Basically, we know that it was on private property in 1913, and somehow it got transferred to public property, March of 1976, and has been under public property presumably, dominion and control, since that period of time,” Britton said. “So there’s no definitive deed or title given to the property.”
NAACP members suggested that since it had been moved once to public property—and there was no existing deed—there was no reason it couldn’t be moved again. Others joined in their request to have it moved, saying, as Melanie Ochs did last month, that there was “a more appropriate place than in front of the courthouse” where the ideals of “justice for all” are supposed to be represented.
Resident Don Shelton was one of few residents to speak publicly in favor of keeping the monument in place, saying it was a memorial—a tombstone even—to those whose names are listed on it. A descendant of Black, white and Native American slaves, Shelton maintained the stone didn’t pay tribute to the Confederacy but to “the people of this county who died for a cause they didn’t really want to fight.”
Bushrod offered a different perspective—the same one that had been shared by numerous other speakers in the last year.
“This monument represents a time when our ancestors were enslaved, treated and thought of as unequal. Why would you want to portray this mentality and promote such a message in front of a court of justice?” he asked. “The residents of this county deserve better consideration and above all, respect. Let’s relocate this monument and move forward.”
