King George resident will pay for relocation of Confederal monument

The money needed to relocate a Confederate memorial from the lawn of the King George County courthouse to a private cemetery will not come from taxpayers.

Someone has pledged the $38,000 needed to pay for the project, said Annie Cupka, chair of the King George Board of Supervisors. The person did not want to be named.

“I want to thank the citizen who organized this effort and those who have opted to assist in this effort,” she said.

The supervisors voted 3–2 last month to relocate the memorial after residents—both Black and white—asked for more than 18 months for the monument to be moved from its prominent place. They didn’t seek to destroy the 24-foot obelisk, dedicated by the Ladies Memorial Association of King George County in 1869 to pay tribute to those who served in the Confederacy. Instead, residents who supported the move asked the memorial be placed in a cemetery where those inclined to visit it could do so.

Those who opposed the relocation, including members of the King George Historical Society, said as Steve Davis did in November, that they were saddened “to see the history of this county erased. How can we find our way in the future if we don’t know where we’ve come from?”