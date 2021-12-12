 Skip to main content
King George resident will pay for relocation of Confederal monument
King George resident will pay for relocation of Confederal monument

kg board of supervisors

A private resident has raised the money needed to cover the cost of moving the Confederate memorial from the King George Courthouse lawn.

 FILE / TRISTAN LOREI / THE FREE LANCE–STAR

The money needed to relocate a Confederate memorial from the lawn of the King George County courthouse to a private cemetery will not come from taxpayers.

Someone has pledged the $38,000 needed to pay for the project, said Annie Cupka, chair of the King George Board of Supervisors. The person did not want to be named.

“I want to thank the citizen who organized this effort and those who have opted to assist in this effort,” she said.

The supervisors voted 3–2 last month to relocate the memorial after residents—both Black and white—asked for more than 18 months for the monument to be moved from its prominent place. They didn’t seek to destroy the 24-foot obelisk, dedicated by the Ladies Memorial Association of King George County in 1869 to pay tribute to those who served in the Confederacy. Instead, residents who supported the move asked the memorial be placed in a cemetery where those inclined to visit it could do so.

Those who opposed the relocation, including members of the King George Historical Society, said as Steve Davis did in November, that they were saddened “to see the history of this county erased. How can we find our way in the future if we don’t know where we’ve come from?”

On Tuesday, Wayne Bushrod, president of the King George chapter of the NAACP, thanked the board for its decision to remove an “atrocious reminder” of an unjust period of American history.

“Thank you for looking in from outside the box, for seeing and realizing the way people of color view this type of negative display and portrayal of those horrific times their forefathers and relatives were forced to endure,” Bushrod said. “We all know it happened, let us move on cooperatively as better people.”

While the board voted to relocate the memorial, it didn’t award the contract. Under state law, it must wait 30 days to see if a historical society or battlefield is interested in acquiring the monument.

Last month, Supervisor Jeff Bueche also brought up the financial implication of the project as he’s done repeatedly when any new expense is considered. He said the county may be facing a shortfall of up to $1 million because its new cigarette tax is not generating as much revenue as expected. As a result, Bueche said the county would have to carefully consider all expenses, including the money needed to move the Confederate memorial.

