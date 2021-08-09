King George school system reports positive COVID-19 case following open house at high school

A student or staff member who attended King George High School’s open house on Aug. 4 has tested positive for COVID-19.

An Aug. 6 letter from King George County Schools, which reopens Monday for in-person instruction for all grade levels, notified the school community of the positive case.

“The person that tested positive attended the Open House at King George High School on Wednesday, Aug. 4, which was during their time of potential exposure,” the letter states. “Due to the nature of this public event, it may not be possible to identify all individuals that meet the definition of close contact.”

The letter asked those who attended the open house to monitor their health for the next 14 days.

The Virginia Department of Health, which is conducting contact tracing for school divisions, defines “close contact” as “being within six feet of a person who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period, or having direct exposure to respiratory secretions (e.g., being coughed or sneezed on, sharing a drinking glass or utensils, kissing),” in addition to living with or caring for a person with the illness.