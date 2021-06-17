King George seeks bids for moving monument

King George County is seeking bids to determine the time and cost of moving the Confederate memorial from its current spot on the courthouse lawn to Historyland Memorial Park, a private cemetery off U.S. 301.

County staff will advertise the bid proposal for 30 days, then present findings to the Board of Supervisors. On Tuesday, supervisors they had not taken a vote during the closed session of their last meeting, on June 1, because that’s illegal. Instead, they stressed they had reached consensus to direct staff “to determine the cost of the relocation and to work with community groups to raise the necessary funding,” according to the statement read by Supervisor Chair Annie Cupka.

While representatives of the King George chapter of the NAACP were grateful for the board’s action, speakers this week wondered why it’s up to them to raise the money to do the job. Cupka said Wayne Bushrod, president of the local chapter, had said at an earlier session that the NAACP was ready to work together with the county on the project. On Tuesday, she told the audience she had asked him if he knew any people willing to donate services or equipment to get the job done.