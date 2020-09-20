King George seeks to unravel 'knotty history' of Confederate memorial

Unraveling the “knotty history” of the Confederate memorial on the King George Courthouse lawn is going to take some time, money and title searches, according to county officials.
If the research determines that the county owns the obelisk-shaped monument and the ground under it—because there are some questions about both issues—then County Administrator Neiman Young suggests King George put the matter to the voters to decide.
However, that referendum wouldn’t happen this Election Day, but in November 2021.
“There are a lot of stakeholders in the monument,” Young wrote in his report to the Board of Supervisors, noting that a certain expertise is required to unravel the object’s knotty history. “The general public should have a greater voice in the decision to remove or maintain it.”
The matter of the monument was first mentioned in July, when resident Dave Jones asked the board when it planned to move the memorial to a graveyard “where it belongs as opposed to allowing it to remain in the heart of our county as an insult to all Black citizens.” Jones is white and the great-great-grandson of a man who fought for the Confederates.
“In my mind, that stone obelisk honors the wrong people,” Jones said. “Yes, they died for what they believed in, except they thought it was OK to own people. They thought it was OK to get rich off of the labor of others who had no say in their own lives.”
In August, other residents joined the discussion. Some shared sentiments that have been echoed in other localities in the Fredericksburg area, as well as nationwide, in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter movement. Others lobbied for the memorial to stay where it is because it pays tribute to their ancestors—many who were dirt poor and never owned slaves, according to local historian Elizabeth Lee.
Caroline County officials voted last month to remove a Confederate statue from its courthouse lawn in response to an outcry from citizens. The monument is one of 93 Confederate symbols that have been removed or relocated from public spaces or renamed since Floyd’s death on May 25, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Almost 1,800 Confederate symbols remain on public land, and 698 of them are monuments, according to the center.
Young said his research has revealed King George’s monument “is indeed Confederate in nature” and that it was dedicated in 1867 to honor “the officers and soldiers of the Confederate Army who died for the South.” When it initially was erected on the private property of Dr. T.L. Hunter, it included the names of 96 Confederate soldiers.
In 1913, the idea was conceived to engrave the names of all Confederate soldiers on the monument, and names were added at least four different times, Young wrote in his report. By then, the original nature of the memorial also changed, he said.
“The monument itself has since become intertwined with local family history,” according to the report. “Rather than the celebration of discord or division, the memorial is now recognized by many as a shrine-like memorial of their ancestors, which many descendants still visit today.”
In addition, the monument is listed in the Virginia Landmarks Register as probably the first Confederate memorial placed in the state. It’s also on the National Register of Historic Places. It contains the names of Confederate soldiers as well as several minorities, including at least three Native Americans, one Black man and one Union soldier, Young said.
When Hunter, whose land the obelisk originally stood on, died, the monument was passed along to his heirs along with various covenants regarding its care and ownership. Because it’s not clear if those restrictions moved with the monument when it was relocated to the courthouse lawn in 1923, Young and County Attorney Matt Britton asked the supervisors for approval to hire a third party to conduct a title search of the matter.
The board agreed Tuesday and allocated up to $4,000 for the title search.
Young stressed that his research wasn’t complete and might contain some inaccuracies, given the complexity of the monument and its ownership and evolution over time.
Board Chair Cathy Binder noted that the original deed from 1869 was included in the board report and was “all in fancy cursive handwriting.”
Britton concurred. “It is in English, apparently, but it’s hard to read, at least for me.”
