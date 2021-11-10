King George veteran spotlighted on Turner Classic Movies

King George County veteran Leslie Smith has been honored by former presidents and recognized as a hero on the home front.
She’ll reach another pinnacle this Veterans Day when her name is associated with Elvis Presley.
Turner Classic Movies is saluting the service of various members of the armed forces by showing their favorite films. When Smith, a retired Army captain, was contacted through her connections with the Gary Sinise Foundation and asked if she’d like to be included, she didn’t hesitate to agree—or to name the war movie she likes most. She picked the 1960 musical comedy, “G.I. Blues.”
“Our entire family, we are diehard Elvis fans,” said Smith, 52. “We grew up on Elvis movies, music and influence, I guess you could say.”
She even remembers the August day in 1977 when her mother received a phone call telling her that Presley had died.
“I was 8 years old and I walked back to my room and wrote on the calendar, Elvis died today. I’m so sad,” she said recently.
“G.I. Blues” will be shown at 11 p.m. Thursday on TCM. Host Eddie Muller will introduce Smith and share her story. The veteran said she would have loved to visit the TCM studio, but participated in a Zoom call instead because of the pandemic.
According to information from marketing officials, the TCM team chose Smith “because her ability to remain positive even in the toughest moments is so inspiring. We know our audience will be moved by her story.” She’s one of two veterans whose favorite movies are featured.
Smith was serving as a public relations officer in Bosnia in 2001 when she started feeling pains in her left leg. Tests showed a blood clot and she was sent stateside. Her serious condition got even worse when she began to hemorrhage weeks later—and would continue to do so three more times in the years that followed.
She lost her left leg, below the knee, suffered extreme damage to the right thigh and lost vision in both eyes except for a tiny sliver on the right one. Doctors concluded the damage had been caused by some mysterious toxin or chemical she was exposed to in Bosnia.
In the years since, Smith has become “a tremendous advocate and mentor for veterans,” according to the bio that will be shared by TCM. She is involved with Canines for Veterans, the USO, the Fisher House Foundation, Fatigues to Fabulous and the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial.
Smith is usually seen with her service dog, Issac, at her side. (She said she’s not sure why his name got the unusual spelling but he came to her that way.) She’s been a special speaker at national events, was included in Oliver North’s book about heroes on the home front and has encouraged women veterans to put on their high heels, along with their prosthetic legs, and dress up for a night on the town.
That’s another reason she’s fond of the Elvis movie, “G.I. Blues.” In a final scene, there’s a show for the armed forces and various female service members are in the audience.
“They have the most absolutely sharp, beautiful servicemembers in their uniforms and it’s like wow, Look how amazing and proud they are in this movie, sitting there and enjoying their show and representing their service branch,” she said. “I’m proud, too. I have that sense of pride, having worn that uniform.”
Smith said she’s never lost the pride or the penchant to serve. That’s why she’s enjoyed being an advocate for those who are wounded and disabled, particularly as an ambassador with the Gary Sinise Foundation. Sinise, an actor, has been involved in veterans’ causes since he played the role of Lt. Dan in “Forrest Gump.”
After 19 years of doing appearances and special events—and dealing with her own health issues—Smith knows the value of reaching out to others and reminding the public that the needs of veterans don’t end, just because their service did.
“If there’s one person that you can reach, then it’s all worth it because you may be giving them hope or some form of inspiration that can help them or that friend,” she said. “When my life completely changed, I understood I had a new mission, which in fact tends to be a greater purpose.”
