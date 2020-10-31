King George woman deals with grief after brother died alone from COVID

Lynne Jenkins suspects she’ll live with the guilt and grief from her brother’s death from COVID-19 for the rest of her life.

Motley “M.B.” Self of Westmoreland County died Oct. 10—Jenkins said she’ll never forget “10-10-20”—and as his medical proxy, she was responsible for making his health-care decisions at the end. When it became clear that he couldn’t overcome the virus, the way he had dealt with congestive heart failure and kidney and circulation problems, she had to tell doctors to take him off a ventilator and stop treatment.

Because she couldn’t risk exposing herself and her family to COVID-19—and quarantining for two weeks—after one 15-minute visitation, she didn’t see him in the hospital. He was alone in his last days, including when he drew his final breath—and that breaks her heart.

“Every day I go to work and come home, and then I fall apart,” said the King George County woman who works with elderly patients as a home health-care provider. “I hope my children and grandchildren don’t ever have to make that decision for me. I don’t want that for my boys, let me tell you, it’s hard.”