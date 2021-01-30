Knights of Columbus marks Religious Freedom Day with small celebration

The Rappahannock Assembly of the Knights of Columbus held a Religious Freedom Day celebration at the Religious Freedom Statue earlier this month. While there was no parade through town as in years past, the scaled-down event—marking the 244th anniversary of Thomas Jefferson’s draft of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom—featured a ceremony with speakers, along with a proclamation from Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw.

“Whereas, still in force, the Statute, as the most liberal in the world, guarantees to every citizen freedom of belief and expression, and has since inspired millions of people everywhere,” according the proclamation proclaiming Jan. 10, 2021, as Religious Freedom Day.

From Jan. 13-17, 1777, Jefferson, met with George Wythe, George Mason, Edmund Pendleton and Thomas Ludwell Lee at Weedon’s Tavern, which used to be at Caroline and William streets. He drafted the document there, and the Virginia General Assembly passed the landmark statute on Jan. 16, 1786. In March 1789, it became the basis for the First Amendment to the Constitution.