Knights on wheels to steer steeds through Culpeper

Then it’s on to Virginia’s winding country roads, Beebe said, with a stop at the Harley dealership in the town of Orange and lunch at Culpeper’s Belmont Distillery. A formal auction will be held in the evening.

On Saturday, the bikers will ride out to Front Royal and Cooter’s Garage in Luray, before heading back for an evening meal at Pepper’s Grill in Culpeper.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, there will be a blessing of the bikes in the Culpeper Best Western parking lot, after which the riders will leave town.

The Red Knights International Firefighters Motorcycle Club was born in Boylston, Mass., in 1982 with 11 bikers. Several founding members will be in attendance at this weekend’s rally. In addition to chapters in all 50 American states, chapters may be found the world over, including Australia, New Zealand, Norway and Ireland.

Every spring, members gather in a different state, with chapters nominating themselves to be the rally’s host. The Culpeper group volunteered for 2021 two years ago while attending the rally in Gulfport, Miss., Beebe said.

According to Beebe, the rallies’ primary mission is to raise money to help the communities that members visit.