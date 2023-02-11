The Afro American Historical Association of Fauquier County recently announced a $50,000 state grant to be used to conduct phase II of, “Know Their Names.”

The project started over two years ago when the local historical association began identifying, by name, the enslaved population of Fauquier County, dating from 1759-1865. The association has abstracted information from various county records, Bible records, diaries, newspaper accounts and journals, according to a release.

The information is now housed in over 20 databases via Air Table with an approximate 59,000 entries. Phase II of the project will merge five databases into one large document where people may search for an ancestor, whether free or enslaved. The task will require the expertise of skilled IT technicians, funded with the grant.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture’s Commonwealth History Fund provided the support in partnership with Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

Applications received from around the state are selected based on significance of the project or resource, community impact and on the state with a focus on historically underrepresented topics and communities, need for funding and project urgency. Dominion Energy and others contributed to the fund.

“The Commonwealth History Fund has quickly become one of the best tools we have as your state history museum to support history education and preservation efforts taking place in your local community,” said VMHC President and CEO Jamie Bosket in a statement.

“We are so very thankful for this opportunity to invest in the work of our fellow history organizations, now and for years to come.”

The Afro American Historical Association of Fauquier County, in the release, said they are incredibly honored to be one of the 11 compelling projects chosen to receive funding.

“Through this amazing opportunity, we will be able to give back to our communities by implementing a project that will help us to continue telling the story of Virginia and have a lasting impact on future generations,” the release stated.

The Fauquier association organized in 1992 and opened to the public five years later with a headquarters in The Plains. The group has continued to fulfill its mission by telling the story of Fauquier’s County African American population, enslaved and free, and to identify the places and people whose lives they touched, the release stated.

Continuation of “Know Their Names” will provide another tool for genealogists and family historians to possibly locate ancestors whose footprints were made and remain in Fauquier County.

The Plains historical association location houses a reference library and research areas with books, thousands of copies of archival records and local family files. On the lower level is a museum, with a timeline that begins in Africa and runs through the integration of Fauquier schools in 1969-70.

The outer and last aisle of the museum is dedicated to Fauquier’s men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, the release stated. Historians, students and educators can tour the place to complement work covered in the classroom. Offices and community space are on level two.

A virtual tour of the museum is at aahafauquier.org. It also provides links to recent activities: The Story Map of Fauquier’s African American Communities, Churches, and Schools; Digital Map Center; and the Morgantown School Project — the stabilization of one of Fauquier’s small one-room segregated schools.